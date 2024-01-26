Waiting for the Quickening...

Henry Cavill promises that he is still playing the Highlander, ComicBook.com reported.

If the reports are true that the project's release date is set on 2026, it would mark five years since Cavill has been attached to star. He has given his assurances that after the script spent quite some time in development, he's now moving to training for the role.

Highlander, the movie, was released in 1986, starring Christopher Lambert with Sean Connery. The film was followed by three sequels, a made-for-TV movie, three TV series, an animated series and an anime film. The TV series starred Adrian Paul as the titular Highlander and lasted six seasons. The other two were spinoffs from characters in the original series with one season each.

Cavill spoke to the comic book entertainment site to promote his new film Argylle. The actor was asked what he hoped the audience would get when he takes on the role.

“I'm not going to answer that just yet,” he answered.

“There's a lot of work to be done yet on my part. It's going to be a serious ride, I'll tell you that much,” Cavill added.

Chad Stahelski's Highlander: Henry Cavill

Chad Stahelski, Highlander's director and head of the franchise, said early last year, “I've worked on Highlander for years now, for Henry Cavill. Being retroactive is hard.”

The director also talked about the differences between John Wick and Highlander, two franchises of which he now has major oversight.

“With Wick, you weren't serving seven seasons of TV plus two spinoffs plus five films. If I were to do a remake of Highlander right now, you'd expect a lot of mythology in those first two hours; you couldn't explore stuff without it,” he explained.

This is where it kind of gets a little tricky — at least for me. All along, I thought the Cavill-Stahelski Highlander would be a movie.

But Stahelski said, “Now, Highlander as a TV show now would be amazing. You'd have time to build it out, see all those flashbacks and the potential of it.”

I agree. I love the Highlander movies. I loved the Highlander series even more. Stahelski is right that there is so much mythology built into the show. Actually, there's so much mythology built into the even just the premise of the show. These are immortals. The flashbacks alone could fill an entire season.

Remember that Highlander's tagline is “There can be only one.” The one doesn't refer to the story. That's about who's left in the end. And for you to have just one in the end, you'll have to go through many.