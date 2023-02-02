Jalen Hurts has had a wildly successful 2022 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. For most of the season, the Eagles were the best team in the NFL, and while he dealt with a shoulder injury towards the end of the year, Hurts was able to bounce back in time for the playoffs, and he has now led Philly all the way to Super Bowl LVII where they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts is on the verge of leading the Eagles to a title in the same way that his idol, Michael Jordan, led the Chicago Bulls to six championships during his time with the team. Hurts has never been shy in saying he looks at Jordan as an idol or a hero, and ahead of the biggest game of Hurts’ young career, he explained why Jordan is such an inspiration for him.

“Obviously, I wasn’t around when he was doing everything. I wasn’t even a thought yet, probably. But from what I know, and what I’ve been able to see in my time, he’s my favorite ever to do it. He’s my favorite athlete ever to do it. And I love the way he went about his business on the court…He’s an idol of mine. I love Mike. I love how he impacted the game. I love how he carried himself in the game. I love the desire to win that he had. That’s a hero of mine.” – Jalen Hurts, The Athletic

Jordan had a winners mentality that Hurts is trying to implement in his career with the Eagles. It may be just one season, but so far, Hurts has done a good job proving that he is indeed a winner. Now, the young quarterback has a chance to take that mentality a step further and accomplish something that Jordan himself was unable to do by winning a championship in just his third year in the league.