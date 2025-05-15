The NFL released all schedules on Wednesday, and the Philadelphia Eagles can now plan to defend their championship this fall. Now, there is a target on their backs, and every team is coming for them. How will the Eagles do this season? The Eagles have a brutal schedule, but are still the favorites, according to FanDuel. We break down every single game and give our predictions.

Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Thursday Night Football)

The Eagles will play the Cowboys in Week 1, and it could not be a more fitting opponent. Last season, the Eagles blew out the Cowboys 41-7 at Lincoln Financial Field. While this game will be slightly closer, the Eagles still find a way to beat their divisional rivals.

WIN

Week 2: @ Kansas City Chiefs

This will be a Super Bowl LIX rematch, and the Eagles hope to beat the Chiefs again. Amazingly, they pressured Patrick Mahomes all day long in the Super Bowl, and it will happen again, as the Chiefs are sluggish to start things off.

WIN

Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Eagles defeated the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, with the cold weather affecting them. Ultimately, the Eagles are still the better team, and their defense will be too much for the Rams' offensive line.

WIN

Week 4: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Eagles finally take a loss, and it happens in South Florida. The weather might play a factor, especially if it is still hot in early October. Baker Mayfield evades the pressure and hands the Eagles their first loss.

LOSS

Week 5: vs. Denver Broncos

The Broncos are a better team and will be a playoff contender. So far, I am torn between this game, but I will give the Eagles the edge at home, with Jalen Hurts doing just enough to carry the Birds to victory.

WIN

Week 6: @ New York Giants (Thursday Night Football)

While a short week to travel is always difficult, this might be a different story as Saquon Barkley and the Eagles destroyed the Giants last season. Things won't be much different this season, as Barkley runs all over his former team again at the Meadowlands.

WIN

Week 7: @ Minnesota Vikings

It will be much more challenging in Minneapolis. While the Vikings will have an untested quarterback going this season, they also have a solid running game and defense. The Vikings will defeat the Eagles this week.

LOSS

Week 8: vs. New York Giants

The Eagles will face the Giants for the second time in three weeks and will have no issues handling them. Significantly, the Eagles complete the season sweep, assuming that Hurts and Barkley are on their game.

WIN

Week 9: Bye Week

Week 10: @ Green Bay Packers (Monday Night Football)

The Eagles won a nail-biter against the Packers in Brazil last season. This time, the action heads to Lambeau, and the Eagles will find it more challenging against Jordan Love and the Packers. Expect the Packers to take advantage of this and win a close game over the Birds.

LOSS

Week 11: vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday Night Football)

This is the NFC Championship Game we did not get. The Lions look to show the world that their impressive run was not a fluke, and they will be ready to go into Lincoln Financial Field and shock the Eagles on Sunday Night.

LOSS

Week 12: @ Dallas Cowboys

The Eagles destroyed the Cowboys twice last season. However, expect the Cowboys to bounce back this season, being slightly more competitive, meaning they will steal one in Arlington.

LOSS

Week 13: vs. Chicago Bears

New head coach Ben Johnson will improve the Bears in 2025. However, they are no match for a fully healthy Philadelphia, as the Birds dominate them in the trenches.

WIN

Week 14: @ Los Angeles Chargers (Monday Night Football)

The Chargers should be a challenge on Monday Night Football. Yet, it isn't easy to trust them, even with Jim Harbaugh coaching them. The Eagles simply are the better team and will overpower them.

WIN

Week 15: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are rebuilding, which makes this an interesting game for the Eagles. Will the weather play a factor? Assuming the Eagles are healthy, they should roll over the Raiders.

WIN

Week 16: @ Washington Commanders

The Eagles finally face the Commanders after 15 weeks, in a game that could be a barn burner. While the Eagles blew out the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, they also lost to them in Landover. The Commanders do it again.

LOSS

Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills

The Bills are still AFC Contenders, and should give the Eagles trouble. After their high-scoring showdown from two seasons ago, expect something similar, with the Bills coming out on top this time.

LOSS

Week 18: vs. Washington Commanders

This could be for the NFC East Title. Ultimately, the Eagles have dominated the Commanders at home, going 4-1 in the last five at the Linc. They overcome them again, sealing a playoff spot.

WIN

Final Eagles Record: 10-7