Following the San Francisco 49ers loss in the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles, star edge rusher Nick Bosa appears to have no interest in watching the Super Bowl.

As Nick Bosa met with reporters on Tuesday, he was asked about the Super Bowl matchup featuring Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Bosa stated that the Mahomes vs Hurts would be a solid matchup. But he also added that he won’t be watching.

“That’ll be a good battle — that I won’t be watching,” stated Nick Bosa according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Led by Nick Bosa, the 49ers looked to be one of the NFL’s best during the 2022 season. They finished the regular season with a 13-4 record and a first-place finish in the NFC West.

Even with three different starting quarterbacks on the season, this team consistently found success. This included winning 12 straight games, including two in the playoffs.

Nick Bosa himself put together arguably the best defensive performance in the NFL. He finished the season with 51 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 48 quarterback hits, and a league-leading 18.5 total sacks.

Bosa and the 49ers season came to an end in the NFC Championship. With Brock Purdy sidelined in the first quarter, they fell to the Eagles by a score of 31-7.

Following a tough end to the season, it makes sense why Bosa has no plans of watching the Super Bowl. With such a promising season ending in the fashion that it did, it is only right that he is unhappy with how it ended.