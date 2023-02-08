There’s a new sheriff in town for the Denver Broncos now that it’s Sean Payton who will be running the show for Russell Wilson and company from the sidelines.

Payton will have the unenviable job to turn things around for the Broncos, particularly its offense that was so atrocious in the 2022 NFL season. Former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw was probably too honest in front of the media when he spoke about his outlook for Payton now that the latter will be coaching Russell Wilson.

“I don’t think so. But that’s all he’s got. He’s got no choice. But I’ll tell you one thing. He’ll get the most out of him,” Terry Bradshaw said when asked about whether he thinks Sean Payton would find it fun coaching Russell Wilson, per Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports Radio.

In Russell Wilson’s first season with the Broncos, Denver went just 5-12. The team’s offense was arguably the worst in the entire NFL, as the Broncos averaged only 16.9 points per game, the fewest overall. They also managed to come up with only 325.1 total yards per game, good for just 21st in the league. Those are numbers the Broncos did not imagine they’d cough up when they went out of their way to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in March of 2022. The Broncos eventually parted ways with head coach Nathan Hackett before the regular season even concluded, setting in motion the team’s search for a new head coach.

With Sean Payton, the Broncos hope that they will finally start getting dividends from the huge investment they made on Russell Wilson.