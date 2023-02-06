A tweet featuring gameplay from the top-selling Hogwarts Legacy has drawn both good and bad reactions on Twitter, a few days before the game’s release.

Before we continue with this article, I would just like to preface it by saying that I will be mainly focusing on the tweets and reactions that focus solely on the gameplay. Yes, the Harry Potter series and its author, and by extension this game, has been the topic of controversy for quite a while now. However, it is important to focus on the topic at hand, lest we miss the entire point of this article. With that out of the way, let’s continue.

People are really gassing this game up, y’all are shameless this looks ass LMAO pic.twitter.com/93l57ddvJC — New Yokio  (@ItsNewYokio) February 2, 2023

User New Yokio on Twitter uploaded a short gameplay video of Hogwarts Legacy. The 26-second video showed quite a bit of the game’s mechanics, such as rolling, spell parrying, as well as other offensive spells. New Yokio said that “People are really gassing this game up, y’all are shameless this looks ass LMAO”

Understandably, this lead to quite a lot of reactions on Twitter, both good and bad. Let’s start with the good reactions. Michael (@LegacyKillaHD), for example, stated that the game “looks like a ton of fun to me.” They continued by saying that they “really do think a lot of the criticism Hogwarts Legacy is receiving is being done in bad faith.” A lot of the comments to the tweet actually agree with Michael’s statement. Others, like Chris (@ThatScreenMan) don’t care about the supposed bad gameplay, and just “want to experience the fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts.”

However, of course, there are way more tweets trashing Hogwarts Legacy’s gameplay. A lot of the tweets bring up that the gameplay looks boring or uninspired. A lot of the users have actually taken to posting videos from other, older games that use magic. Most of them just state the game’s name and release year, but the implied message is all the same: Older games have made magic look prettier and stronger in older games.

Granted, as quite a lot of users have replied to these videos said, the magic in the world of Harry Potter isn’t as extravagant as in these games. The battle scenes in the movies themselves look similar to the gameplay. However, if I were to summarize what I think players are trying to say, it’s that the developers could have done something to at least make it look prettier. Not just that, but they could have made the combat seem more wizard-like, with the dodge-roll mechanic being the biggest offender. Instead of creating a Harry Potter game, some players feel that it became more of a third-person RPG that has magic with a Harry Potter skin on top of it.

Both sides of the fence have good arguments when it comes to the gameplay of this game. Yes, the gameplay looks uninspired, boring, and out of place thanks to the rolling. However, that’s how the movies and books supposedly portrayed it, minus the rolling. Yes, the combat gameplay looks fun for some and is just one part of living out the dream of being a Hogwarts student. However, the developers could have added something a bit more to make it stand out to non-Harry Potter fans. The game is definitely not perfect, but we have to give credit where credit is due.

