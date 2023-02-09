Spells Talents is only one tree of the Talents mechanic in Hogwarts Legacy. With so many choices, which one should you level up first?

Best Hogwarts Legacy Spells Talents

First, let’s take a look at all of the Spells Talents by tier.

Tier 1 (unlocks at level 5)

Diffindo Mastery – Diffindo casts slice through impacted enemies to strike additional targets.

Incendio Mastery – Casting Incendio unleashes a ring of flame around you.

Depulso Mastery – Casting Depulso releases an additional blast around you.

Confringo Mastery – Confringo impacts produce fiery bolts that seek enemy targets.

Accio Mastery – Enemies near a target summoned by Accio are also pulled to you.

Levioso Mastery – Enemies near a target affected by Levioso will also be levitated.

Tier 2 (unlocks at level 16)

Bombarda Mastery – Bombarda causes an explosive blast with a massive area of effect.

Descendo Mastery – A Descendo slam creates a damaging shockwave around your target.

Glacius Mastery – Striking an enemy frozen by Glacius blast damaging shards outward from the target.

Tier 3 (unlocks at level 22)

Transformation Mastery – Enemies struck with the Transformation spell transform into explosive objects.

Recommended Spells Talents

At tier 1, you’re going to want to be frugal with your skill points. A multitude of Talents become available and no way to respec has been found yet.

You would want to take the Spells Talents that best suit your intended build. Incendio Mastery, Accio Mastery, and Depulso Mastery have good synergy with each other if you’re using Accio + Incendio and/or Depulso in combat. Levioso Mastery also falls here, but wouldn’t be detrimental if you choose to take another Talent instead. This combo provides great crowd control and AoE damage, but pulls the enemies close to you so you will have to equip some good defensive equipment just in case. For further tiers, take Glacius Mastery, Bombarda Mastery, then finish off with Transformation Mastery as the cherry on top for this AoE caster build.

For a single-target focused build, Confringo Mastery is really the only one that would benefit you under the Spell tree. Accio Mastery and Levioso Mastery can both be taken for crowd control and to buy you some space while you focus on killing enemies one at a time.