Avalanche Software has finally updated the PS5 patch for Hogwarts Legacy which improves overall performance and stability of the game. Here’s a detailed list of the patch notes.

Hogwarts Legacy had its first patch, which addressed standard performance issues, bug fixes, and overall stability improvements. However, PS5 users have to wait as their patch will come in one week later than the intended patch. This is the time of implementation of their patch notes for PlayStation fans to download it now that the PS5 Hogwarts Legacy patch is finally here.

Like the PC and Xbox Series patch that arrived on February 14, the patch mainly addressed some issues that get resolved easily. Things like general bug fixes and overall stability improvements are present in the patch update. The patch for PS5 users are more on trophy issues, especially the ‘Collector’s Edition’ trophy. Players who should have already earned the trophy on PS5 before should have it immediately but will not see the pop up anymore.

Some of the fixes of the other bugs are mainly preventing the game to crash.

Here’s a full rundown of what PS5 players can expect from this update.

Below is the full patch notes for PS5 update:

Build Version – 1121649

Developer Note – This patch addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements primarily for PS5.

Bug Fixes:

PS5 Patch 01.000.004 Online Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking Added additional retry connections to WB Games server in the event session expired

01.000.004 Gameplay Trophies Fixed a trophy cap limit resolving the Collector’s Editiontrophy not updating correctly. This will retroactively unlock and display all earned trophies earned by the player. This resolves the following reported issues: HL-1191 . Owl Mail Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering a sequential mission World Events Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawn NPC Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world Fixed crash with some NPC schedules Characters Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present UI Updated localization text for additional content items Added Build version to first time EULA Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly Cinematics Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics Save Game Cleaned up autosaves properly when closing game Corrected a crash when save system was writing data Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590 , HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089 , HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89 , HL -1930, HL-1086 , HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865 , HL-2888, HL-2804 , HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024 Performance and Stability Improved performance on Fidelity mode Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping Fixed a rare crash with map assets state Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313 Fixed a crash when trying to solve a Flying Cabinet

PC Steam/PC Epic Games Save Game Fixed rebuilding of Save Game list if manually deleted Performance and Stability Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes



