The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Special Program Livestream has been announced! Check out the schedule and the reveals we expect on the live stream.

When is the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Live Stream?

The Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Special Program Livestream is scheduled on July 8th, 2023 at 7:30 PM UTC+8.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Livestream – What to Expect

Spoiler warning.

New Character – Blade

“A member of the Stellaron Hunters, and a swordsman who abandoned his blade.

Pledges loyalty to Destiny's Slave, and possesses a terrifying self-healing ability.”

Blade is a 5-star Wind character in Honkai: Star Rail, following the Path of Destruction. Blade's kit allows him to deal damage and sustain himself in battle. Lots of footage of Blade solo-ing different kinds of content has been circulating in the community thanks to his self-sufficiency in battle.

New Character – Kafka

“On the Interastral Peace Corporation's wanted list, Kafka's only has two things — her name, and a single sentence: “Likes collecting coats.”

Little is known about this Stellaron Hunter, other than that she is one of Destiny's Slave Elio's most trusted members.

In order to achieve Elio's envisioned future, Kafka gets to work.”

We also get to play as Kafka in the tutorial part of the game at the very start. She leaves a strong impression, both as a character in the story and as a playable unit, and there is no lack of Kafka wanters.

She is a 5-star Lightning character following the Path of Nihility.

New Character – Luka

“The boxing champion in Belobog's Underworld, and one of Wildfire's most capable fighters.

The consecutive champion of the Fight Club inspires the dreams of children in the Underworld with his enthusiasm.”

He is a 4-star Physical character following the Path of Nihility. Despite his Nihility alignment, he has a lot of DMG output on top of the Bleed that comes from his abilities.

New Light Cones

The Unreachable Side – 5-star Destruction

Unfulfilled Yearning: Increases the wearer's CRIT rate by 18/21/24/27/30% and increases their Max HP by 18/21/24/27/30%. When the wearer is attacked or consumes their own HP, their DMG increases by 24/28/32/36/40%. This effect is removed after the wearer uses an attack.

Patience is All You Need – 5-star Nihility

Spider Web: Increases DMG dealt by the wearer by 24%. After every attack launched by wearer, their SPD increases by 4.8%, stacking up to 3 times.

If the wearer hits an enemy target that is not afflicted by Erode, there is a 100% base chance to inflict Erode to the target. Enemies afflicted with Erode are also considered to be Shocked and will receive Lightning DoT at the start of each turn equal to 60% of the wearer's ATK, lasting for 1 turn(s).

New Relic Sets

Longevous Disciple

2-Pc: Increases Max HP by 12%.

4-Pc: When the wearer is hit or has their HP consumed by an ally, their CRIT Rate increases by 8% for 2 turn(s) and up to 2 stacks.

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace

2-Pc: Increases SPD by 6%.

4-Pc: When the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally, SPD for all allies increases by 12% for 1 turn(s). This effect cannot be stacked.

Rutilant Arena

2-Pc: Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 8%. When the wearer's current CRIT Rate reaches 70% or higher, the wearer's Basic ATK and Skill DMG increase by 20%.

Broken Keel

2-Pc: Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 10%. When the wearer's Effect RES is at 30% or higher, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 10%.

New Main Story

This update is expected to continue the main story from where Version 1.0 left off. This includes getting to witness and try out a 5-star version of a certain character.

New Boss Enemy

As the Main Story develops, leaks suggest that there will be a boss fight with another playable character. The boss fight is called Cloud Knight Lieutenant.

This character is seen to have a mechanic where they spawn an ally called “Flying Sword” during battle.

Qi-controlled hovering attack unit, also named “Flying Sword.” Closely connected to the wielder's psyche and can be used as an extension of its wielder's will.

New Echo of War – Huanlong

A new Echo of War, or Weekly Boss, against an entity named Huanlong. Images of this boss have already been circulating in the community since a few weeks ago. Huanlong takes the appearance of a large lady and appears to have three forms, presumably having a mechanic wherein she switches elements between Wind, Quantum, and Imaginary.

New Enemies

A new Elite enemy called “The Ascended” will be added to the Xianzhou Luofu.