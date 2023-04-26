Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here’s everything we know about Bailu, the adorable little High Elder and “Healer Lady” from Honkai: Star Rail, including her Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail – Bailu

“The High Elder of the Vidyadhara, who is also known as the “Healer Lady” on the Luofu. She uses her unique medical science and the medical treatment that can only be provided by the Vidyadhara dragon race to save lives.”

Bailu is one of Honkai: Star Rail’s few healers. In-game, she is a 5-star Lightning character, and her Path is The Abundance. Members in this Path are known for being primarily Healer characters, and this is evident in her Skill and Ultimate, which can heal multiple people at once. You can also see this in her Talent, which allows her to revive allies once per battle.

While players will not meet her until they reach the third explorable world, players have a chance of getting her via the Beginner Draw available at the start of the game. Should you get her, she will prove to be a boon to most teams.

Bailu Trailer

In the English voiceover, she is voiced by Su Ling Chan, who voices Kana Fujimoto in the English dub of the anime series Show Time!, as well as the Chinese Spy from the Fallout 4 Point Lookout DLC.

Katō Emiri provided the voice for Himeko’s Japanese voice. Katō also voices Tracer in Overwatch’s Japanese dub, as well as Sierokarte from Granblue Fantasy.

Bailu Ascension Materials

To fully level up Bailu to Level 80, you will need the following:

Flamspawn drops: 15 Extinguished Core 15 Glimmering Core 15 Squirming Core

65 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow

308,000 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Bailu Skill Materials

Maxing all of Bailu Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Flamspawn drops: 33 Extinguished Core 46 Glimmering Core 28 Squirming Core

Calyx drops: 12 Seed of Abundance 53 Sprout of Life 101 Flower of Eternity

Echo of War drops: 9 Guardian’s Lament

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Bailu Trace Materials

Activating all of Bailu will require the following materials:

Flamespawn drops: 9 Extinguished Core 10 Glimmering Core 30 Squirming Core

Calyx drops: 6 Seed of Abundance 16 Sprout of Life 38 Flower of Eternity

Echo of War drops: 3 Guardian’s Lament

5 Track of Destiny

802,500 Credits

Bailu Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Diagnostic Kick (Single Target)

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of Bailu’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Singing Among Clouds (Restore)

Heals a single ally for 7.8% of Bailu’s Max HP plus 78. Bailu then heals random allies 2 time(s).

After each healing, HP restored from the next healing is reduced by 15%

Ultimate – Felicitous Thunderleap (Restore)

Heals all allies for 9% of Bailu’s Max HP plus 90.

Bailu applies Invigoration to allies that are not already Invigorated. For those already Invigorated, Bailu extends the duration of their Invigoration by 1 turn.

The effect of Invigoration can last for 2 turn(s). This effect cannot stack.

Energy Cost: 100

Talent – Gourdful of Elixir (Restore)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After an ally with Invigoration is hit, restores the ally’s HP for 3.6% of Bailu’s Max HP plus 36. This effect can trigger 2 time(s).

When an ally receives a killing blow, they will not be knocked down . Bailu immediately heals the ally for 12% of Bailu’s Max HP plus 120 HP. This effect can be triggered 1 time per battle

Technique – Saunter in the Rain

After using Technique, at the start of the next battle, all allies are granted Invigoration for 2 turn(s).

Bailu Traces

Qihuang Analects – When Bailu heals a target ally above their normal Max HP, the target’s Max HP increases by 10% for 2 turns.

DEF +5% (requires Ascension 2) HP +4% (requires Ascension 3) Effect RES +4% (requires Ascension 3)



Aquatic Benediction – Characters with Invigoration receive 10% less DMG. Effect RES +6% (requires Ascension 6)

DEF +10% (requires Level 75) Vidyadhara Ichor Lines – Invigoration can trigger 1 more time(s). HP +6% (requires Ascension 4)

DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 5)

HP +6% (requires Ascension 5) HP +4% (requires Level 1) HP +8% (requires Level 80)

Bailu Eidolon

Ambrosial Aqua

If the target ally’s current HP is equal to their Max HP when Invigoration ends, regenerates 8 extra Energy for this target.

Sylphic Slumber

After using her Ultimate, Bailu’s Outgoing Healing increases by an additional 15% for 2 turn(s).

Omniscient Opulence

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Evil Excision

Every healing provided by the Skill makes the recipient deal 10% more DMG for 2 turn(s). This effect can stack up to 3 time(s)

Waning Worries

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Drooling Drop of Draconic Divinity

Bailu can heal allies who received a killing blow 1 more time(s) in a single battle.

Official Bailu Introduction

“A vivacious young lady of the Vidyadhara race, she is known as the “Healer Lady” due to her expertise with medicine.

She often dishes out unorthodox prescriptions such as “Stay well hydrated” and “Get a good night’s rest.”

Bailu cannot bear to see people suffer, and that’s why you’ll see her with her eyes shut tightly as she cures ailments.

‘As long as they’re cured, that’s all that matters, right?'”

That’s everything we know about Bailu in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail releases on April 26th, 2023, and is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.