Bronya is one of the characters that will be playable once Honkai: Star Rail releases. Here’s everything we know about her.

Her full name is Bronya Rand, quite different from those who are familiar with her previous iterations in the Honkai series. Her affiliation is to the Silvermane Guards in Belobog.

Good news for those who were fans of Bronya before though, as Asumi Kana will continue to voice her in Honkai: Star Rail. In the past, she has also voiced Popura Takeshima from Working! and Marika Tachibana from Nisekoi. On the English voiceover, she is voiced by Madeline Reiter.

Honkai: Star Rail – Bronya

“This place is always part of our homeland, even when it has been corroded by the Fragmentum. Silvermane Guards will never turn their backs on their home.”

In Honkai: Star Rail, Bronya is a 5-star Wind character. Her Path is The Harmony, which means she is designed to be a buffer. Her skills advance the party’s actions as well as buffing their offensive stats. It’s currently unknown whether she will be in the Standard pool.

Her Signature Light Cone is The Battle Isn’t Over.

The Trailblazer first meets her shortly upon arriving in Belobog in Jarilo-VI. We meet her alongside Cocolia Rand, the Supreme Guardian of Belobog.

Bronya Traces

The values below are at Trace lv. 1.

Basic Attack – Windrider Bullet (Single Attack)

Deals 50% of Bronya’s ATK as Wind DMG to a target enemy.

Skill – Combat Redeployment (Support)

Remove a debuff from an ally, advance their action forward by 100% and increase their DMG dealt by 25% for 1 turn. After target ally takes action, increase their SPD by 25 for 1 turn.

Ultimate – Union March (Support)

After casting an Ultimate, increase ATK of allies by 32% and CRIT DMG of all allies by 32% for 2 turns.

Talent – Leading the Way (Passive)

After using Basic ATK, Bronya’s next action will be advanced forward by 15~20%.

Technique – Banner of Command (Support)

For the next battle after using a Technique, increase ATK of all allies by 15% for 2 turn(s).

Bronya Eidolon

Hone Your Strength

When using Skill, there is a 50% fixed chance of regenerating 1 Skill Point. Triggering this effect has a 1-turn cooldown.

Quick March

After the ally targeted by the Skill takes action, the ally’s SPD increased by 30% for 1 turn.

Bombardment

Ultimate Lv. +3 up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Take by Surprise

After an ally uses Basic ATK on an enemy weak to Wind, Bronya immediately launches a follow-up attack on the target, dealing 80% of Basic ATK’s DMG as Wind DMG. This effect can only be triggered 1 time per turn.

Unstoppable

Skill Lv. +3 up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Unrelenting

The duration that the Skill increased the target ally’s DMG is increased by 1 turn.

Other Bronya Details

Bronya’s introduction was posted on the Honkai: Star Rail official website.

“Heir to the Supreme Guardian of Belobog, she is the young and capable commander of the Silvermane Guards.

Bronya received rigorous education from an early age, and possesses the grace and affinity as expected of an heir. However, after witnessing the abysmal conditions in the Underworld, seeds of doubt began growing in Belobog’s future leader’s mind.

‘Can all the training I’ve received really help me lead the people to the lives they want?'”