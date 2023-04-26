Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here’s everything we know about Clara, the lovable vagrant girl with a penchant for robots in Honkai: Star Rail, including her Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail – Clara

“A vagrant girl who lives with robots. She is introverted, gentle, and has a pure heart. She wishes for all Underworlders to become a family.”

Clara is the girl who is similar in looks to Genshin Impact’s Klee. In-game, she is a 5-star Physical character, and her Path is The Destruction. Members in this Path are known for being primarily frontline characters, capable of dealing damage to the enemy while having decent survivability. In Clara’s case, Svarog protects her by reducing the damage she takes while dealing Counter damage to enemies that attack her.

You will meet Clara in the game’s first world, Jarilo-VI. She will, however, be available in the Beginner and Standard Warp, so if you like her, do try to roll for her.

In the English voiceover, she is voiced by Emily Sun. Clara is her video game voice acting role, with her only other role being as an actress for the 2014 movie Thoughts Afar in Moonlight.

Hidaka Rina provided the voice for Clara’s Japanese voice. Hidaka is a prominent voice actress who also voiced Silica/Keiko Ayano from Sword Art Online, Claire Kagenou from The Eminence in Shadow, and Mimi from Princess Connect! Re:Dive.

Clara Ascension Materials

To fully level up Clara to Level 80, you will need the following:

Automaton drops: 15 Ancient Part 15 Ancient Spindle 15 Ancient Engine

65 Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf

308,000 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Clara Skill Materials

Maxing all of Clara Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Automaton drops: 33 Ancient Parts 46 Ancient Spindles 28 Ancient Engines

Calyx drops: 12 Shattered Blade 53 Lifeless Blade 101 Worldbreaker Blade

Echo of War drops: 9 Guardian’s Lament

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Clara Trace Materials

Activating all of Clara will require the following materials:

Automaton drops: 9 Ancient Parts 10 Ancient Spindles 30 Ancient Engines

Calyx drops: 6 Shattered Blade 16 Lifeless Blade 38 Worldbreaker Blade

Echo of War drops: 3 Destroyer’s Final Road

5 Tracks of Destiny

802, 500 Credits

Clara Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – I Want to Help(Single Target)

Deals Physical DMG equal to 50% of Clara’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Svarog Watches Over You (AoE)

Deals Physical DMG equal to 60% of Clara’s ATK to all enemies, and additionally deals Physical DMG equal to 60% of Clara’s ATK to enemies marked by Svarog with a Mark of Counter.

All Marks of Counter will be removed after this Skill is used.

Ultimate – Promise, Not Command (Enhance)

After Clara uses Ultimate, DMG dealt to her is reduced by an extra 15%, and she has greatly increased chances of being attacked by enemies for 2 turn(s).

In addition, Svarog’s Counter is enhanced. When an ally is attacked, Svarog immediately launches a Counter , and its DMG multiplier against the enemy increases by 96%.

is enhanced. When an ally is attacked, Svarog immediately launches a , and its DMG multiplier against the enemy increases by 96%. Enemies adjacent to it take 50% of the DMG dealt to the target enemy. Enhanced Counter(s) can take effect 2 time(s).

Talent – Because We’re Family (Single Target)

Under the protection of Svarog, DMG taken by Clara when hit by enemy attacks is reduced by 10%. Svarog will mark enemies who attack Clara with his Mark of Counter and retaliate with a Counter , dealing Physical DMG equal to 80% of Clara’s ATK.

Technique – A Small Price for Victory

Immediately attacks the enemy. Upon entering battle, the chance Clara will be attacked by enemies increases for 2 turn(s).

Clara Traces

Under Protection – The chance to resist Crowd Control Debuffs increases by 35%.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) Physical DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5) ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)



Kinship – When attacked, this character has a 35% fixed chance to remove a debuff placed on them.

Physical DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3) HP +4% (requires Ascension 3)



Revenge – Increases Svarog’s Counter DMG by 30%.

HP +6% (requires Ascension 6) Physical DMG +6.4% (requires Level 75) ATK +8% (requires Level 80)



ATK +4% (requires Level 1)

Clara Eidolon

A Tall Figure

Using Skill will not remove Marks of Counter on the enemy.

A Tight Embrace

After using the Ultimate, ATK increases by 30% for 2 turn(s).

Cold Steel Armor

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Family’s Warmth

After Clara is hit, the DMG taken by Clara is reduced by 30%. This effect lasts until the start of her next turn.

A Small Promise

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Long Company

After other allies are hit, Svarog also has a 50% fixed chance to trigger a Counter on the attacker and mark them with a Mark of Counter. When using Ultimate, the number of Enhanced Counters increases by 1.

Official Clara Introduction

“A shy young girl with no home, Clara had no choice but to join the prospectors to survive. She inadvertently reactivated a dormant relic from a past civilization — the robot Svarog.

“To have a family.” This is Clara’s response when asked what she wishes for most.

Before long, the usually self-servicing prospectors were united as one under the leadership of Svarog. Around the same time, a mysterious prospector was spotted in the Fragmentum, a red-hooded specter adept at retrieving rare relics from the most dangerous places.

Terrified prospectors call this ghostly figure… the Bloody Rabbit.”

That’s everything we know about Clara in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail releases on April 26th, 2023, and is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.