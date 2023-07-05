Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae has been officially revealed by HoYoverse to be a playable character in Honkai Star Rail.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Reveal

“High Elder of the Luofu, bearer of the Azure Dragon's legacy, bringing forth clouds and rain, and entrusted with the duty of guarding the Ambrosial Arbor. Revered with the title of ‘Imbibitor Lunae.'

— History of the Xianzhou: The Five Dragons' Exodus”

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, or Dan Heng IL as the community has nicknamed him, has been officially revealed by HoYoverse as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail. The post refers to him simply as “Imbibitor Lunae” meaning Moon Drinker and ditching the Dan Heng name altogether.

Imbibitor Lunae is a 5-star Imaginary character following the Path of Destruction, a departure from the current version of Dan Heng that we have who is a 4-star Wind character from the Hunt.

Dan Heng's 5-star iteration can deal a lot of damage thanks to him being able to buff his own Basic Attack up to three times using his Skill. To read more about his interesting kit, check out Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae's leaked kit here.

When will Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae be playable?

Unofficial information suggests that Imbibitor Lunae will be featured on a Warp Banner on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3. This is expected to be on August 30, 2023.

Dataminers have determined that there might be a trial version of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Version 1.2, similar to how Kafka was in the beginning of the game. Another possibility is that it would be like Luocha, where he joins the team but is autonomous and his actions cannot be controlled.

Version 1.2 continues the main story of the Trailblazers aboard the Xianzhou Luofu, and it seems Dan Heng will play a key part in this chapter of the story.