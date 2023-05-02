Gepard is one of the playable characters in Honkai Star Rail. Check out Gepard’s Skills, Traces, Materials, Eidolons, and more here.

Honkai: Star Rail – Gepard

“Loyalty isn’t an inherent value of humans. As such, the recipient of that loyalty also needs to be worthy.”

Gepard is a 5-star Ice character in Honkai: Star Rail, following the Path of Preservation. Given the latter, he reigns supreme in protecting his allies with ginormous shields. He was part of the release roster and is available through the Standard Warp.

His Signature Light Cone is Moment of Victory.

We meet Gepard Landau shortly after arriving on Jarilo VI, on the outskirts of Belobog. He’s a brother to Serval Landau, and is the captain of the Silvermane Guards.

Gepard is voiced by Bryson Baugus in the English voiceover. Among his notable roles is Bell Cranel from Is It Wrong To Try And Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?. For the Japanese voiceover, Gepard’s voice was done by Furukawa Makoto, who also did the voices of Saitama from One Punch Man, Benimaru from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and Shirogane Miyuki from Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

Gepard Ascension Materials

To fully ascend and level up Gepard to Level 80, you will need the following:

Silvermane Guards drops: 15 Immortal Scionette 15 Immortal Aeroblossom 15 Immortal Lumintwig

65 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Gepard Skill Materials

Maxing all of Gepard’s Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Silvermane Guards drops: 33 Immortal Scionette 46 Immortal Aeroblossom 28 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx (Supply Zone) drops: 12 Endurance of Bronze 53 Oath of Steel 101 Safeguard of Amber

Echo of War (Cocolia Boss Fight) drops: 9 Guardian’s Lament

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Gepard Trace Materials

Activating all of Gepard’s Traces will require the following materials:

Silvermane Guards drops: 8 Immortal Scionette 10 Immortal Aeroblossom 30 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx (Supply Zone) drops: 6 Endurance of Bronze 16 Oath of Steel 38 Safeguard of Amber

Echo of War (Cocolia Boss Fight) drops: 3 Guardian’s Lament

2 Tracks of Destiny

802,500 Credits

Gepard Skills

The values below are at lv. 1.

Basic Attack – Fist of Conviction (Single Target)

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Gepard’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Daunting Smite (Impair)

Deals Ice DMG equal to 100% of Gepard’s ATK to a single enemy, with a 65% base chance to Freeze the enemy for 1 turn(s).

While Frozen, the enemy cannot take action and will take Additional Ice DMG equal to 30% of Gepard’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Ultimate – Enduring Bulwark (Defense)

Applies a Shield to all allies, absorbing DMG equal to 30% of Gepard’s DEF plus 150 for 3 turn(s).

Energy Cost: 100

Talent – Unyielding Will (Restore)

When struck with a killing blow, instead of becoming knocked down, Gepard’s HP immediately restores to 25% of his Max HP. This effect can only trigger once per battle.

Technique – Comradery (Defense)

After Gepard uses his Technique, when the next battle begins, a Shield will be applied to all allies, absorbing DMG equal to 24% of Gepard’s DEF plus 150 for 2 turn(s).

Gepard Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Fighting Spirit – Gepard’s ATK increases by 35% of his current DEF. This effect will refresh at the start of each turn.

DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 6) Effect RES +8% (requires Lv75) Ice DMG +6.4% (requires Lv80)



Ice DMG +3.2%

Integrity – Gepard has a higher chance to be attacked by enemies. Effect RES +4% (requires Ascension 2) Ice DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3)

Commander – When “Unyielding Will” is triggered, Gepard’s Energy will be restored to 100%. Ice DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 4) Effect RES +6% (requires Ascension 5)



DEF +5% (requires Ascension 3)

Ice DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)

Gepard Eidolons

Due Diligence

When using Skill, increases the base chance to Freeze enemies by 35%.

Lingering Cold

After an enemy Frozen by Skill is unfrozen, their SPD is reduced by 20% for 1 turn(s).

Never Surrender

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Faith Moves Mountains

When Gepard is in battle, all allies’ Effect RES increases by 20%.

Cold Iron Fist

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Unyielding Resolve

When his Talent is triggered, Gepard’s action is Advanced Forward by 100%, and he restores extra HP equal to 50% of his Max HP.

Gepard – Character Introduction

“The honorable and upstanding captain of the Silvermane Guards who bears the noble Landau family name.

In the frost-whipped city of Belobog, life can still go on in normality…

This is in no small part thanks to Gepard and his Silvermane Guards who protect the peace of everyday life.”

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store.