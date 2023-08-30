Guinaifen is an upcoming playable character in Honkai Star Rail. Check out Guinaifen's Skills, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Guinaifen

” A performance artist visiting the Xianzhou Luofu — in other words, a street performer.

She's chasing a new life on the Luofu when not concerned with food and shelter.”

Guinaifen is a 4-star Fire character on the path of Nihility. Her kit plays around inflicting Burn and a unique debuff, Firekiss. A lot of Guinaifen's damage will come from the DoT, and she works well with characters like Kafka who can make the most out of the debuffs that she's inflicting.

Guinaifen is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4, judging by the timing of her official reveal.

Meet the Guinaifen voice actors

She's voiced by Morgan Lauré on the English voiceover. For the Japanese voiceover, Hina Suguta does her voice. Suguta is known for her roles as Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling, Toko Kirigaya from the BanG Dream! franchise, and Haruka from Afterlost.

Guinaifen Banner History

Guinaifen is yet to be featured but is expected to debut on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4.



Guinaifen Ascension Materials

To fully level up Guinaifen to Level 80, you will need the following materials. Note that the Searing Steel Blade is unobtainable as of Version 1.3.

Xianzhou Machines drops: 12 Artifex's Module 13 Artifex's Cogwheel 12 Artifex's Gyreheart

Stagnant Shadow (Great Mine) drops: 50 Searing Steel Blade

826,200 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Guinaifen Skill Materials

Maxing all of Guinaifen's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Xianzhou Machines drops: 22 Artifex's Module 35 Artifex's Cogwheel 20 Artifex's Gyreheart

Crimson Calyx (Great Mine) drops: 8 Obsidian of Dread 42 Obsidian of Desolation 77 Obsidian of Obsession

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 9 Regret of Infinite Ochema

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Guinaifen Trace Materials

Activating all of Guinaifen's Traces will require the following materials:

Xianzhou Machines drops: 6 Artifex's Module 7 Artifex's Cogwheel 22 Artifex's Gyreheart

Crimson Calyx (Great Mine) drops: 4 Obsidian of Dread 12 Obsidian of Desolation 18 Obsidian of Obsession

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 3 Regret of Infinite Ochema

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Guinaifen Skills

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Standing Ovation (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: Single Target: 30

Deals Fire DMG equal to 50% of Guinaifen's ATK to a single enemy.

Deals minor Fire DMG to a single enemy.

Skill – Blazing Welcome (Blast)

Energy Regeneration: 30

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60 / Blast: 30

Deals Fire DMG equal to 60% of Guinaifen's ATK to a single enemy and deals Fire DMG equal to 20% of Guinaifen's ATK to any adjacent enemies with a 100% base chance to cause enemies and adjacent targets to be inflicted with Burn. When afflicted with Burn, enemies will take Fire DoT equal to 83.9% of Guinaifen's ATK at the beginning of each turn for 2 turn(s).

Deals Fire DMG to a single enemy and minor Fire DMG to adjacent enemies, with a high chance of Burning enemies hit.

Ultimate – Watch This Showstopper (AoE)

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: AoE: 60

Deals Fire DMG equal to 72% of Guinaifen's ATK to all enemies. If the target is inflicted with Burn, then their Burn status immediately deals DMG equal to 72% of the original DMG it would have caused.

Deals minor Fire DMG to all enemies. If the enemies are inflicted with Burn, the Burn status deals DMG 1 extra time.

Talent – Patraeon Benefits (Impair)

When Guinaifen is on the field, there is a 100% base chance to inflict Firekiss on the enemy after the Burn suffered by the enemy causes DMG. While inflicted with Firekiss, the enemy receives 4% increased DMG, which lasts for 3 turn(s) and can stack up to 3 time(s).

After the Burn effect triggers DMG on the enemy, there is a high chance of applying Firekiss to the enemy.

Technique – Skill Showcase

Energy Regeneration: 0

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deals DMG for 4 time(s), with each time dealing Fire DMG equal to 50% of Guinaifen's ATK to a random enemy target and inflicting Firekiss on them.

Attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deals minor Fire DMG to a single target while applying Firekiss, with a total of 4 Bounces.

Guinaifen Traces

Indentation means dependency.

High Poles (requires Ascension 2) – Basic ATKs have a 80% base chance of inflicting the enemy with Burn, equivalent to that of Skill.

Break Effect +5.3% (requires Ascension 2) Fire DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3) Effect Hit Rate +4% (requires Ascension 3)



Bladed Hoop (requires Ascension 4) – When the battle begins, Guinaifen's action is advanced by 25%.

Fire DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 4) Break Effect +8% (requires Ascension 5) Fire DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)



Walking on Knives (requires Ascension 6) – Deals 20% more DMG to enemies inflicted with Burn.

Effect Hit Rate +6% (requires Ascension 6) Break Effect +10.7% (requires Lv. 75)



Fire DMG +3.2%

Fire DMG +6.4% (requires Lv. 80)

Guinaifen Eidolons

Eating Noodles Upside-down

When using Skill, there is a 100% base chance to reduce the attacked target enemy's Effect RES by 10% for 2 turn(s).

Whistling While Brushing Teeth

When the enemy target is Burned, increases the DMG multiplier for Guinaifen's Basic ATK and Skills by 40%.

Smashing Boulder On Chest

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Impervious to Sharp Objects

Every time the Burn inflicted by Guinaifen causes DMG, Guinaifen regenerates 2 Energy.

Sword-Swallowing To the Hilt

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Bullet-Catching

Increases the stackable Firekiss count by 1.

Guinaifen is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4. Honkai: Star Rail is available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store. Character data taken from Honey Impact.