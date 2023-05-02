Jing Yuan is an upcoming character in Honkai Star Rail. Check out his Materials, Skills, Traces, and more here.

Honkai: Star Rail – Jing Yuan

“The Divine Foresight, one of the Seven Arbiter-Generals of the Xianzhou Alliance, leads the Cloud Knights of the Xianzhou Luofu. A student of the Luofu’s previous Sword Champion, though not known for his martial prowess.”

Jing Yuan is a 5-star Lightning character in Honkai: Star Rail. He follows the Path of Erudition, meaning that he excels in AoE damage. Jing Yuan is expected to be one of, if not the best, multi-target damage dealer in the game as soon as he becomes available. His Event Warp banner will run in the second half of Version 1.0, scheduled on May 18th, 2023.

His Signature Light Cone, Before Dawn (5-star The Erudition) will run alongside his Event Warp.

We meet Jing Yuan upon landing in the Xianzhou Luofu, where we also learn about his incredible stature and reputation in the territory.

Jing Yuan’s voice is lent by Alejandro Saab in the English voiceover. Genshin Impact fans may be familiar with this name as he also voices Cyno in the other HoYoverse title. His other roles include Yuri Leclerc from Fire Emblem Three Houses and Bodvar the Fierce from God of War: Ragnarok. Meanwhile, his Japanese voice is by the great Ono Daisuke, who has voiced many iconic characters including Jotaro Kujo from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Erwin Smith from Attack on Titan, and Kou Ichijou from Persona 4 the Animation.

Jing Yuan Ascension Materials

To fully ascend and level up Jing Yuan to Level 80, you will need the following:

Mara-Struck Soldiers drops: 15 Immortal Scionette 15 Immortal Aeroblossom 15 Immortal Lumintwig

65 Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Jing Yuan Skill Materials

Maxing all of Jing Yuan’s Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Mara-Struck Soldiers drops: 33 Immortal Scionette 46 Immortal Aeroblossom 28 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx (Rivet Town) drops: 12 Key of Inspiration 53 Key of Knowledge 101 Key of Wisdom

Echo of War (Doomsday Beast Boss Fight) drops: 9 Destroyer’s Final Road

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Jing Yuan Trace Materials

Activating all of Jing Yuan’s Traces will require the following materials:

Mara-Struck Soldiers drops: 8 Immortal Scionette 10 Immortal Aeroblossom 30 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx (Rivet Town) drops: 6 Key of Inspiration 16 Key of Knowledge 38 Key of Wisdom

Echo of War (Doomsday Beast Boss Fight) drops: 3 Destroyer’s Final Road

2 Tracks of Destiny

802,500 Credits

Jing Yuan Skills

The values below are at lv. 1.

Basic Attack – Glistening Light (Single Target)

Jing Yuan deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of his ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Rifting Zenith (AoE)

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of Jing Yuan’s ATK to all enemies and increases Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action by 2 for the next turn.

Ultimate – Lightbringer (AoE)

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 120% of Jing Yuan’s ATK to all enemies and increases Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action by 3 for the next turn.

Energy Cost: 130

Talent – Prana Extirpated (Bounce)

Summons Lightning-Lord at the start of the battle. Lightning-Lord has 60 base SPD and 3 base Hits Per Action. When the Lightning-Lord takes action, its hits are considered as follow-up attacks, with each hit dealing Lightning DMG equal to 33% of Jing Yuan’s ATK to a single enemy, and enemies adjacent to it also receive Lightning DMG equal to 25% of the DMG dealt to the target enemy.

The Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action can reach a max of 10. Every time Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action increases by 1, its SPD increases by 10. After the Lightning-Lord’s action ends, its SPD and Hits Per Action return to their base values.

When Jing Yuan is knocked down, the Lightning-Lord will disappear.

When Jing Yuan is affected by Crowd Control debuff, the Lightning-Lord is unable to take action.

Technique – Spirit Invocation (Enhance)

After using Technique, at the start of the next battle, the Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action in the first turn increases by 3.

Jing Yuan Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Battalia Crush – If the Lightning-Lord’s Hits Per Action is greater or equal to 6 in the next turn, its CRIT DMG increases by 25% for the next turn.

CRIT Rate +2.7% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3) DEF +5% (requires Ascension 3)



Savant Providence – At the start of the battle, immediately regenerate 15 Energy.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) CRIT Rate +4% (requires Ascension 5) ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)



War Marshal – After using Skill, CRIT Rate increases by 10% for 2 turns.

DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 6) CRIT Rate +5.3% (requires Lv75)



ATK +4%

ATK +8% (requires Lv80)

Jing Yuan Eidolons

Slash, Seas Split

When Lightning-Lord attacks, the DMG multiplier on enemies adjacent to the target enemy increases by an extra amount equal to 25% of the DMG multiplier against the target enemy.

Swing, Skies Squashed

After Lightning-Lord takes action, DMG caused by Jing Yuan’s Basic ATK, Skill, and Ultimate increases by 20% for 2 turn(s).

Strike, Suns Subdued

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Spin, Stars Sieged

For each hit performed by the Lightning-Lord when it takes action, Jing Yuan regenerates 2 Energy.

Stride, Spoils Seized

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Sweep, Souls Slain

Each hit performed by the Lightning-Lord when it takes action will make the target enemy Vulnerable.

While Vulnerable, enemies receive 12% more DMG until the end of the Lightning-Lord’s current turn, stacking up to 3 time(s).

Jing Yuan – Character Introduction

“Although his appearance may be one of indolence, the Cloud Knight general who commands the Xianzhou Luofu is more meticulous than seemingly meets the eye.

He does not consider saving a situation from the brink of disaster to be a show of wisdom, and is thus fastidious with routine affairs to avoid any potential problems.

Due to his careful management, the Xianzhou have enjoyed many years of peace, with Jing Yuan’s seemingly lazy demeanor having earned him the moniker of ‘Dozing General.'”

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store.