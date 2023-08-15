The official Jingliu reveal posted on official Honkai Star Rail social media accounts confirms her as a playable character. Her first appearance was in the Animated Short: A Flash which featured her story with Jing Yuan. In-game, she appears in Yanqing's Companion Mission “Frosty Blade's Trial.”

Honkai Star Rail – Jingliu Reveal

Her character card was posted on Honkai: Star Rail social media a few days before the scheduled Version 1.3 Special Program live stream as part of HoYoverse's regular drip marketing of upcoming characters.

“Whoever wishes to learn my swordplay, I will teach them.”

“One of the legendary heroes making up the High-Cloud Quintet, and bestowed with the title “Transcendent Flash.” Having ascended beyond mortal concepts of victory, she chose to walk a different path to obtain the power capable of slaying gods.

Thereafter, one Sword Champion of the Luofu was removed from the Xianzhou's records, and one traitor erased from the annuals was added.”

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This confirms that she is a 5-star Ice Destruction character, consistent with the leaks a few months ago. Her release window is expected to be on Version 1.3.

She's voiced by AmaLee in the English voiceover. Apart from being a content creator and singer, AmaLee's previous roles in anime and video games include Rupee and Viper from Goddess of Victory: NIKEE, Ai Hayasaka from Kaguya-sama: Love is War, and Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling,

Houko Kuwashima does Jingliu's voice in the Japanese voiceover. Some of her most notable roles are Kasumi from the Dead or Alive franchise, Seong Mi-na from Soulcalibur, and Eunectes from Arknights.

Her kit plays around her “Transcendence” state and a stacking mechanic that alters her Skill to a more powerful version. As a Destruction character, her Talent allows her to sacrifice her and her teammates' HP to buff her ATK. Her passive Traces can also freeze the enemy, and buff her CRIT Rate and SPD. More of Jingliu's kit can be found here.

When will Jingliu be playable?

Jingliu is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4. Following the usual cadence of 6 weeks per patch, this would be on October 4, 2023. This patch is also expected to bring two other new characters, Topaz and Xueyi.