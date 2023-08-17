Guinaifen was recently officially revealed to be a playable character for Honkai Star Rail. Check out the Guinaifen leaks, including her skills and Eidolons here.

Honkai Star Rail – Guinaifen Leaks

Note that the Guinaifen Leaks below do not come from an official source and may not represent Guinaifen exactly upon her release. The descriptions were also translated into English, which may cause the proper names of effects and abilities to differ from the eventual official version. Details below are subject to changes.

Guinaifen is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4. Following the usual cadence of 6 weeks per patch, this would be on October 4, 2023. This patch is also expected to bring two other new characters, Jingliu and Topaz & Numby. You can check out her official reveal here, which also sports her full splash art as well as her voice actors.

Guinaifen

Guinaifen is featured in the “Subscribe for More!” Light Cone.

Guinaifen is a 4-star Fire character on the Path of Nihility, as confirmed by the official Guinaifen reveal.

Normal Attack – A Full House of Splits

Deals ?% of Guinaifen's ATK as Fire DMG to a target enemy.

Enhanced Normal Attack – A Good Start

Deals ?% of Guinaifen's ATK as Fire DMG to a single enemy if the target is inflicted with burn will trigger both the burn on the target and burn DMG on adjacent enemies equal to Guinaifen's talent scaling.

Skill – A Show For You

Deals ?% of Guinaifen's ATK as Fire DMG to all enemies on the field.

Ultimate – In ancient times, gentlemen raised artists

When Guinaifen casts a Basic Attack, Skill, Ultimate, and Technique, it will cause the target to fall into the [Fire Swallowing] state for 2 turns. When a target in the [Fire Swallowing] state suffers Fire DMG, there is a ?% base chance that it will apply burn and cleanse the [Fire Swallowing] state. Enemies with Burn will receive DoT DMG equal to ?% of Guinaifen's ATK at the beginning of each turn for ? turns.

Technique – Juggling Tricks

Attack enemies immediately and deals ?% of Guinaifen's ATK as Fire DMG to random enemies, dealing additional ?% DMG afterwards.

Passive Talents

Margin Pole

When Guinaifen casts a skill, it deals DMG equivalent of ?% of her Basic Attack DMG on 1 random adjacent target of the chosen enemy target.

Narrow Cast

Guinaifen's Effect Hit Rate increases by ?%.

Over the Front

Damage dealt to enemy targets within Burn state is increased by ?%.

Guinaifen Eidolons

Eating Noodles Upside Dow

The damage dealt by the Ultimate is increased by ?%.

Whistling while Brushing Teeth

Every time the Burn state applied by Guinaifen causes damage, she restores ? energy to herself.

Boulder Smashing

Ultimate lvl +2, up to a maximum of lvl 15. Basic attack lvl +1, up to a maximum of lvl 10.

Neck-Pulling

When Guinaifen applies Burn to an enemy, there will be a ?% fixed chance to increase the DoT DMG received by the enemy target by ?%. Lasts for ? turns.

Sword-Swallowing

Skills lvl +2, up to a maximum of lvl 15. Talent lvl +2, up to a maximum of lvl 15.

Bullet Catching

When using the Skill, there is a ?% fixed chance to increase the Fire DMG received by the main target by ?% for ? turns.

