The mechanical Screwllum will be a playable character in Honkai Star Rail! Check out the Screwllum leaks here.

Honkai Star Rail – Screwllum Leaks

Note that the information below does not come from an official source and may not represent Screwllum exactly upon his release. The descriptions were also translated into English, which may cause the proper names of effects and abilities to differ from the eventual official version. Details below are subject to changes.

Screwllum

We've already met Screwllum during the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 event. Other than this, there are also plenty of mentions of him throughout dialogue and literature scattered across all of the currently accessible areas. We know that he's a member of the Genius Society, just like Herta, and helped the latter construct the Simulated Universe.

“Screwllum, also known as the Mechanical Aristocrat Screwllum I, is member #76 of the Genius Society. He lives on, and is the ruler of, Planet Screwllum.”

As a playable unit, Screwllum is a 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of Erudition.

Normal Attack

Deals ?% of Screwllum's ATK as Imaginary DMG to a target enemy.

Skill

Deals Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Screwllum's ATK to a designated enemy. Also deals Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Screwllum's ATK to its adjacent targets.

Ultimate

Has ?% base chance to reduce the enemy target's Imaginary RES by ?% for ? turns. dealing Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Screwllum's ATK to the entire enemy party.

Talent

When attacking enemies with debuffs, add Diffusion Mark to the enemy. When Screwllum casts the skill, if the target has Diffusion Mark, it triggers a follow-up Attack, consuming the mark to deal Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Screwllum's ATK, and deals Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Screwllum's ATK to its adjacent targets, each time it deals damage to an adjacent target if it has a Difussion Mark it consumes the to deal diffuse damage. You can't apply Difussion Mark on enemies with follow-up attack.

Technique

Immediately attacks the enemy, dealing Imaginary DMG equal to ?% of Screwllum's ATK to all enemy targets after entering the battle. Applies a stack of Diffusion Mark to all enemies.

Traces

???

When Screwllum casts his skill, inflict a stack of Diffusion Mark to the main enemy target.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

???

Restore ? energy on battle start.

???

Each time Screwllum's Talent is triggered, his action is advanced forward by ?%.

Honkai Star Rail Leaks – Topaz Eidolons

Incentive Mechanism

After using Ultimate, Zhang Zhang gains 1 extra attack in the [Astonishing Increase] state.

Steady Growth

When the enemy target under [Attack Mark] receives a follow-up attack, strengthen the effects of [Attack Mark]. Follow-up attacks against enemies under Strengthened [Attack Mark] has ?% increased Crit DMG, this effect can stack max ? times.

Catch Big, Release Small

Skill Lv. +2, up to maximum Lv. 15

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum Lv. 10.

Agile Processing

When Zhang Zhang's own turn begins, Topaz's actions are brought forward by ?% .

Need for Inflation

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to maximum Lv. 15

Talent Lv. +2, up to maximum Lv. 15.

Friendly Takeover

When Zhang Zhang is under the [Astonishing Increase] state, its Fire RES PEN increases by ?%. Under this state, when Topaz uses her skill and Zhang Zhang attacks, there is a ?% base chance to refund the skill point.

Unofficial sources suggest that Topaz will be featured on Honkai Star Rail version 1.4. Check out our Upcoming Banners and Characters for more information.

You can also see who's up next by looking at the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Banner leaks.