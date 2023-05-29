These Honkai Star Rail leaks about the Version 1.2 Banners will be useful if you’re budgeting your Jades for Kafka and Blade!

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Banners

While we already know that Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 Banners will feature the three new characters Kafka, Blade, and Luka, the newest leak circulating in the community discusses the order in which they will appear.

In the first half, Blade will be the featured 5-star.

In the second half, Kafka will be the featured 5-star, and Luka is one of the featured 4-stars.

Blade

“A member of the Stellaron Hunters, whose real name is unknown.

Blade wields an ancient sword that has filled with cracks, just like his body and his mind.”

Blade is a 5-star Wind Destruction character. On the official reveal page, we get a glimpse of his kit. With his powerful regenerative abilities, Blade can unleash Skill to consume HP to enhance his Basic Attack. After losing HP multiple times, Blade will unleash an enhanced attack and restore his own HP.

Before the battle begins, Blade can unleash his Technique to gain first strike, consuming a certain amount of HP to deal damage to all enemies.

Blade’s Ultimate deals damage to an enemy and the enemy’s adjacent targets. Meanwhile, his HP will be reduced to half of his max HP. Use this ability at suitable times to get unexpected results.

Kafka

“On the Interastral Peace Corporation’s wanted list, Kafka’s entry only has two things — her name, and a single sentence: “Likes collecting coats.”

Little is known about this Stellaron Hunter, other than that she is one of Destiny’s Slave Elio’s most trusted members.

In order to achieve Elio’s envisioned future, Kafka gets to work.”

Kafka is a 5-star Lightning Nihility character. At the start of the game, we get to play as her for a short period of time, so her appearance so soon isn’t a big surprise as she’s already a fully-fleshed-out playable character.

The official reveal discusses her kit even further. She is skilled in the use of knives, swords, and light guns. She specializes in AOE attacks that can inflict enemies with Shock. Shocked enemies will take Lightning damage every turn.

Kafka’s Ultimate targets all enemies on the battlefield, and deals additional secondary damage based on the current DoT damage effect that the target suffers. Kafka is good at seizing attacking opportunities. Under certain conditions, when allies are attacking a target, Kafka will execute follow-up attacks on the enemy with her gun.

In the Fragmentum, Kafka will rake the enemies with her gun when unleashing Technique, dealing damage and inflicting enemies with Shock.

Luka

“An optimistic and carefree fighter with a mechanical arm. Skilled in mixed martial arts and is a Wildfire member.

From the fight cage to the battlefield, and from a fighter to a warrior, Luka uses his strength to protect the people of the Underworld.

He wishes to bring hope to others precisely because he had experienced despair himself.”

The final new character for this update is Luka, a 4-star Physical Nihility character. No official details about his kit have been revealed just yet, but you can read his leaked skills here.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 is expected to ship on July 19, 2023, with the first half of the banners beginning as soon as the update goes live. The second half can be expected on August 9th, 2023, and will run for three weeks until the end of Version 1.2.