March 7th is the character featured on the Honkai Star Rail icon. Here’s everything we know about the cheery member of the Astral Express.

Honkai: Star Rail – March 7th

March 7th is Honkai: Star Rail’s poster girl! In-game, she is a 4-star Ice character, and her Path is The Preservation. This is evident in her Skill which provides a Shield to a party member. Despite her Path, she still has strong debuff and damage potential.

March 7th Traces

The values below are each Trace at level 1.

Basic Attack – Frigid Cold Arrow (Single Attack)

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of March 7th’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill Attack – The Power of Cuteness (Support)

Provides a single ally with a Shield that can absorb DMG equal to 48% of March 7th’s DEF plus 160 for 3 turns. If the ally’s HP is 30% of their Max HP or higher, greatly increases the chance of enemies attacking that ally.

Traces: Purify Second Tier: March 7th Skill removes 1 debuff from the target. Third Tier: DEF +5% Fourth Tier: Ice DMG +3.2% Reinforce Second Tier: The duration of the Shield generated from her Skill is extended for 1 turn Third Tier: Ice DMG +4.8% Fourth Tier: Effect RES +4%



Ultimate – Glacial Cascade (AoE ATK)

Deals Ice DMG equal to 90% of March 7th’s ATK to all enemies. On a hit, the enemy has a 50% base chance to be Frozen for 1 turn. While Frozen, the enemy cannot act and will take Ice DoT equal to 30% of March 7th’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Traces: Ice Spell First Tier: Increases Ultimate’s base chance to Freeze enemies by 15%. Second Tier: Ice DMG +4.8% Third Tier: Ice DMG +6.4% / DEF +10%



Talent – Girl Power (Passive)

After a shielded ally is attacked by an enemy, March 7th immediately Counters, dealing Ice DMG equal to 50% of her ATK. This effect can be triggered 2 times each turn.

Technique – Freezing Beauty

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, there is a 100% base chance to Freeze a random enemy for 1 turn. While Frozen, the enemy cannot move and will take Ice DMG equal to 50% of March 7th’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Traces: Ascension 3: Effect RES +2.7% Ascension 5: DEF +7.5%



March 7th Eidolon

Memory of You

Increases the number of times the Talent’s Counter effect can be triggered each turn by 1. When Counter is triggered, deals additional Ice DMG equal to 30% of March 7th’s DEF.

Memory of It

Every time March 7th’s Ultimate Freezes a target, she regenerates 10 Energy.

Memory of Everything

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Don’t Want to Lose

Upon entering battle, grants a Shield equal to 50% of March 7th’s DEF plus 200 to the ally with the lowest HP percentage, lasting for 3 turn(s).

Don’t Want to Forget

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Just Like This. Always…

Allies under the protection of the Shield granted by the Skill restores HP equal to 6% of their Max HP plus 48 at the beginning of each turn.

Official March 7th Introduction

“A clever, quirky girl who is enthusiastic about all things girls her age are enthusiastic about.

She travels with the Express, always bringing along her camera with the belief that one day she will be able to take a photo of something related to her past.

She was found in a piece of drifting eternal ice and freed by the Astral Express Crew.

When she awoke, she couldn’t remember anything about herself or her past. Though initially feeling dejected about this lack of identity, she decided to name herself after the date of salvation.

And thus, on that day March 7th was born.”