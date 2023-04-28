Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Natasha is one of the game’s few healers, and likely the easiest to get. Here’s everything we know about Natasha in Honkai: Star Rail, including her Skills, Materials, Talents, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail – Natasha

“A doctor from the Underworld and a caregiver of children. Alongside her kindness and caring, she also has a hidden dangerous side.”

Natasha is a face that players who’ve played Honkai Impact 3rd should be familiar with. In-game, she is a 4-star Physical character, and her Path is The Abundance. Members in this Path are known for being the game’s healers. Natasha is the most accessible as she is the only 4-star healer at the moment(Bailu and Luocha are both 5-star).

Players will meet her upon arriving in Jarilo-VI’s Underworld, and will actually get a free copy of her soon after. Should players get a copy of Natasha in their previous rolls, they will at least have a copy to upgrade her Eidolon.

In the English voiceover, she is voiced by Elizabeth Maxwell, who voiced Sae Nijima from Persona 5, Zephia from Fire Emblem Engage, and Rosaria from Hoyoverse’s other game Genshin Impact.

Uchiyama Yumi provided the voice for Natasha’s Japanese voice. Uchiyama is known for voicing Ichiko Ohya from Persona 5, Mare Bello Fiore from Overlord, and Rudeus Greyat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Natasha Ascension Materials

To fully level up Natasha to Level 80, you will need the following:

Automaton drops: 12 Ancient Part 13 Ancient Spindle 12 Ancient Engine

50 Broken Teeth of Iron Wolf

246,400 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Natasha Skill Materials

Maxing all of Natasha Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Automaton drops: 22 Ancient Part 35 Ancient Spindle 20 Ancient Engine

Calyx drops: 8 Seeds of Abundance 82 Sprout of Life 77 Flower of Eternity

Echo of War drops: 9 Guardian’s Lament

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Natasha Trace Materials

Activating all of Natasha will require the following materials:

Automaton drops: 6 Ancient Part 7 Ancient Spindle 22 Ancient Engine

Calyx drops: 4 Seeds of Abundance 12 Sprout of Life 28 Flower of Eternity

Echo of War drops: 3 Guardian’s Lament

2 Tracks of Destiny

642,000 Credits

Natasha Skills

The values below are each skill at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Behind the Kindness (Single Target)

Deals Physical DMG equal to 50% of Natasha’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Love, Heal, and Choose (Restore)

Restores a single ally for 7% of Natasha’s Max HP plus 70. Restores the ally for another 4.8% of Natasha’s Max HP plus 48 at the beginning of each turn for 2 turn(s).

Ultimate – Gift of Rebirth (Restore)

Heals all allies for 9.2% of Natasha’s Max HP plus 92.

Energy Cost: 90

Talent – Innervation (Enhance)

When healing allies with HP percentage at 30% or lower, increases Natasha’s Outgoing Healing by 25%. This effect also works on continuous healing.

Technique – Hypnosis Research

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deals Physical DMG equal to 80% of Natasha’s ATK to a random enemy, with a 100% base chance to Weaken all enemies.

to Weaken all enemies. While Weakened, enemies deal 30% less DMG to allies for 1 turn(s).

Natasha Traces

Soothe – The Skill removes 1 debuff(s) from a target ally.

Effect RES +4% (requires Ascension 2) HP +4% (requires Ascension 3) DEF +5% (requires Ascension 3)



Healer – Natasha’s Outgoing Healing increases by 10%.

HP +6% (requires Ascension 4) Effect RES +6% (requires Ascension 5) HP +6% (requires Ascension 5)



Recuperation – Increases the duration of Skill’s continuous healing effect for 1 turn(s).

DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 6)

Effect RES +8% (requires Level 75)

HP +4% (requires Level 1)

HP +8% (requires Level 80)

Natasha Eidolon

Pharmacology Expertise

After being attacked, if the current HP percentage is 30% or lower, heals self for 1 time to restore HP by an amount equal to 15% of Max HP plus 400. This effect can only be triggered 1 time per battle.

Clinical Research When Natasha uses her Ultimate, grant continuous healing for 1 turn(s) to allies whose HP is at 30% or lower. And at the beginning of their turn, their HP is restored by an amount equal to 6% of Natasha’s Max HP plus 160.

The Right Cure

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Miracle Cure

After being attacked, regenerates 5 extra Energy.

Preventive Treatment

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Doctor’s Grace Natasha’s Basic ATK deals Additional Physical DMG equal to 40% of her Max HP.

Official Natasha Introduction

“A fastidious doctor who always wears a curious smile.

In the Underworld where medical resources are few and far between, Natasha is one of the very few doctors whom the people can turn to.

Even the rambunctious Hook would politely greet her… ‘Hi, Auntie Natasha.'”

That’s everything we know about Natasha in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail releases on April 26th, 2023, and is available on PC (via the official site or the Epic Games Store), iOS, and Android. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.