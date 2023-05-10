Silver Wolf will be playable soon in Honkai Star Rail. Check out Silver Wolf’s Skills, Traces, Materials, Eidolons, and more here.

Honkai: Star Rail – Wilver Wolf

“A member of the Stellaron Hunters and a genius hacker.

She sees the universe as a massive immersive simulation game and has fun with it. She’s mastered the skill known as “aether editing,” which can be used to tamper with the data of reality.”

Silver Wolf is a 5-star Quantum character in Honkai: Star Rail, following the Path of Nihility. She excels in debuffing the enemies, mainly by reducing their DEF. She can also reduce DMG RES, ATK, and SPD through the effects of her kit.

Her signature Light Cone is Incessant Rain.

We already get to play as this hacker briefly at the beginning of the game, and by playing through the story we learn more about her and her role as a Stellaron Hunter.

She is voiced by Melissa Fahn in the English voiceover. Fahn previously voiced Neptune and Purple Heart in the Hyperdimension Neptunia series, Miss Fortune in League of Legends, and Edward Wong in Cowboy Bebop. Meanwhile, her Japanese voice actress is Asumi Kana, who voiced Bronya Zaychik in Honkai Impact 3rd, Marika Tachibana from Nisekoi, and Snowsant from Arknights.

Silver Wolf Ascension Materials

To fully ascend and level her up to Level 80, you will need the following:

Automaton drops: 15 Ancient Part 15 Ancient Spindle 15 Ancient Engine

65 Void Cast Iron

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Silver Wolf Skill Materials

Maxing all of Silver Wolf’s Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Automaton drops: 33 Ancient Part 46 Ancient Spindle 28 Ancient Engine

Calyx (Great Mine) drops: 12 Obsidian of Dread 53 Obsidian of Desolation 101 Obsidian of Obsession

Echo of War (Doomsday Beast) drops: 9 Destroyer’s Final Road

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Silver Wolf Trace Materials

Activating all of Silver Wolf’s Traces will require the following materials:

Automaton drops: 8 Ancient Part 10 Ancient Spindle 30 Ancient Engine

Calyx (Great Mine) drops: 6 Obsidian of Dread 16 Obsidian of Desolation 38 Obsidian of Obsession

Echo of War (Doomsday Beast) drops: 9 Destroyer’s Final Road

2 Tracks of Destiny

802,500 Credits

Silver Wolf Skills

The values below are at lv. 1.

Basic Attack – System Warning (Single Target)

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 50% of Silver Wolf’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Allow Changes? (Impair)

There is a 75% base chance to add 1 Weakness of an ally’s Type to the target enemy. This also reduces the enemy’s DMG RES to that Weakness Type by 20% for 2 turns. If the enemy already has that Type Weakness, the effect of DMG RES reduction to that Weakness Type will not be triggered.

Each enemy can only have 1 Weakness implanted by Silver Wolf. When Silver Wolf implants another Weakness to the target, only the most recent Weakness will be kept.

In addition, there is a 100% base chance to reduce the DMG RES of the enemy further by 7.5% for 2 turns.

Deals Quantum DMG equal to 98% of Silver Wolf’s ATK to this enemy.

Ultimate – User Banned (Impair)

There’s a 85% base chance to decrease the target enemy;s DEF by 36% for 3 turns. At the same time, deals 228% of Silver Wolf’s ATK as Quantum DMG to the target enemy.

Energy Cost: ???

Talent – Awaiting System Response… (Impair)

Silver Wolf can create three types of Bugs: reduce ATK by 5% reduce DEF by 4% reduce SPD by 3%

Every time Silver Wolf attacks, she has a 60% base chance to implant a random Bug that lasts for 3 turns.

Technique – Force Quit Program

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deals Quantum DMG equal to 80% of Silver Wolf’s ATK to all enemies, and ignores Weakness Types and reduces Toughness from all enemies. Enemies with their Weakness Broken in this way will trigger the Quantum Weakness Break effect.

Silver Wolf Traces

Indentation means dependency.

ATK +4%

ATK +8% (requires Lv80)

Generate (requires Ascension 2) – Bug’s duration is extended for 1 turn. Every time an enemy is inflicted with Weakness Break, Silver Wolf has a 65% base chance of implanting a random Bug in the enemy.

Effect Hit Rate +4% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3) Quantum DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3)



Inject (requires Ascension 4) – The duration of the Weakness implanted by Silver Wolf’s Skill increases by 1 turn.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) Effect Hit Rate +6% (requires Ascension 5) ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)



Side Note (requires Ascension 6) – When using Skill, if there are 3 or more debuffs affecting the enemy, the Skill decreases the enemy’s DMG RES by an additional 3%.

Quantum DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 6)

Effect Hit Rate +8% (requires Lv75)

Silver Wolf Eidolons

Social Engineering

After using her Ultimate to attack enemies, Silver Wolf regenerates 7 Energy for every debuff that the target enemy currently has. This effect can be triggered up to 5 times in each use of her Ultimate.

Zombie Network

When an enemy enters battle, reduce their Effect RES by 20%.

Payload

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Bounce Attack

After using her Ultimate to attack enemies, deals Additional Quantum DMG equal to 20% of Silver Wolf’s ATK for every debuff currently on the enemy target. This effect can be triggered for a maximum of 5 times during each use of her Ultimate.

Brute Force Attack

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Overlay Network

For every debuff the target enemy has, the DMG dealt by Silver Wolf increases by 20%, up to a limit of 100%.

Silver Wolf – Character Introduction

“The universe is just another game to super hacker.

No matter how thomy the defense system, Silver Wolf can crack it with ease. Her hacking battle with Screwllum of the Genius Society has become stuff of legends in the hacking world.

How many more levels are there to beat in the universe? Silver Wolf looks forward to finding out.”

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store.