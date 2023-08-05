The event for Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1‘s first phase, Tales of the Fantastic, is here, so take a look at our guide on how to beat Scene 6 of the event.

Tales of the Fantastic Scene 6 Guide

“The crisis on the Luofu has subsided, and stories of the feats of the Nameless can be heard on every street corner of the Luofu. The storyteller, Mr. Xiyan of Starskiff Haven, seems to be interested in your adventure and wants to retell it in story form…”

Tales of the Fantastic Requirements

Players who want to participate in the event must first finish the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant”. The event started on July 21, 2023, and will end on the morning of August 7, 2023. Players who still haven't started or finished the event have a day to wrap things up.

Honkai Star Rail Event Rules:

The enemies in this event will always be two levels lower than your current level cap. Additionally, the event will also allow players to use Trial Units that are at the player's current level cap. A total of six stages are available, with new ones being added depending on the player's progress in the event's story quests.

The goal of each stage, or Scene, is to gather as many points as possible by defeating as many enemies as possible within a certain turn limit. Unlike in the Forgotten Hall, where turns don't pass if you defeat a whole wave before the turn ends, the player's turn will keep going as normal.

Each stage has four reward tiers, each with its own rewards:

10,000 points 30 Stellar Jades 4 Lost Crystals 2 Lifeless Blades

30,000 points 30 Stellar Jades 4 Traveler's Guide 2 Lifeless Blades

50,000 points 15 Relic Remains 2 Lost Crystals 20,000 Credits

60,000 points 5 Relic Remains 20,000 Credits



As mentioned above, each of these stages will allow the player to equip buffs on their Plot Armors. Each stage has different buffs available, so we will be providing a guide on which buffs to get for each stage of Tales of the Fantastic. Each Scene also has a specific stage effect, which should aid the player in defeating as many enemies as possible.

Scene:

Trial Character: Serval, Sampo

Stage Effect:All DoT is increased by 150%.

After defeating a Trotter, there is a 50% fixed chance of inflicting Burn, Wind Shear, Bleed, and Shock on all enemies. Additionally, all points received by all allies increase by 100% for 1 turn.

Turn Limit: Six Turns

Enemies:

Ice Out of Space (Weakness: Fire, Wind, Quantum)

Sequence Trotter (Weakness: Physical, Quantum, Imaginary)

Voidranger: Reaver (Weakness: Physical, Lightning)

Voidranger: Distorter (Weakness: Wind, Imaginary)

Baryon (Weakness: Ice, Wind)

Antibaryon (Weakness: Physical, Quantum)

Plot Armors

Slot 1 Reaper of Nexus Modder (I) (RECOMMENDED) When an enemy target is defeated, there is a 60% fixed chance to inflict the same DoT as the defeated target on other enemy targets. Reaper of Nexus Modder (II) When a Skill or Ultimate is used, if the target is currently inflicted with DoT(s), all DoTs currently applied on the target will immediately deal DMG equivalent to 75% of these statuses' original DMG.

Slot 2 Imaginary Intra-Kinetic Portable Tactical Laser Saber (RECOMMENDED) Every time an enemy is inflicted with a Burn, Wind Shear, Bleed, or Shock effect, the DMG that they receive is additionally increased by 25%. Imaginary Intra-Kinetic Portable Tactical Laser Cannon Increases allies' Weakness Break efficiency by 100%. Imaginary Intra-Kinetic Portable Tactical Laser Dart DMG dealt by characters outside their own turn is increased by 120%.

Slot 3 High Elder MK1000 All allies' Max HP increases by 150%. High Elder MK2000 (RECOMMENDED) All allies' ATK increases by 50%. High Elder MK3000 All allies' CRIT Rate increases by 25%. High Elder MK4000 All allies' DEF increases by 100%. High Elder MK5000 All allies' Effect Hit Rate increases by 100%.

Slot 4 DoT Expert John Doe (RECOMMENDED) All points received from causing DoTs increase by 50%. Skill Expert John Doe All points received from using Skills increase by 50%. Follow-Up Attack Expert John Doe All points received from using follow-up attacks increase by 50%, Ultimate Expert John Doe All points received from using Ultimates increase by 50%.



Recommended Team Members

Serval Serval's Skill and Ultimate apply the DoT Shocked on multiple enemies at once. Take advantage of Shocked to deal damage to the enemy at every turn consistently.

Sampo Much like Serval, Sampo can apply the DoT Wind Shear to multiple enemies using his skill and basic attacks. His ultimate also helps by increasing the amount of damage that the enemy takes from DoTs.

Flex A buffer like Bronya or Tingyun is definitely helpful here. However, thanks to the introduction of the Ice Out of Space, it might be a good idea to bring someone who can apply Burn such as Himeko or Hook. This stacks with the other DoTs, so take advantage of it.

Healer A healer is almost mandatory in this stage as the DoTs won't always kill your enemies. Additionally, Serval and Sampo, and likely your Flex character, will be easy to kill. Keeping them alive with a healer is important.



Much like in Scene 3, the player should consistently apply DoTs to the enemy. Stacking DoT upon DoT is important to quickly kill the enemy, especially since DoT is buffed in this Scene. Keep your DoT appliers alive, and this should be an easy Scene.

That's all for our guide for Scene 6 of the Honkai Star Rail event Tales of the Fantastic. Here are the links for all of the other Scenes in the event:

Again, this event will end on August 7, 2023. Make sure to finish the event before then.

