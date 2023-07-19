Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 is here! In the continuation of the story of the Nameless, three new characters Blade, Kafka, and Luka, and a whole lot more are being added! Check out everything new in the Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2 update.

Everything New in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

New Areas

Alchemy Commission

The Alchemy Commission once demonstrated the way of immortality. However, as the Ambrosial Arbor was discarded, the commission's social position plummeted and no longer sways the balance of power in Xianzhou.

Scalegorge Waterscape

The Lunarescent Depths is the Vidyadharas' sacred site. To suppress the Ambrosial Arbor, the Vidyadhara sealed the Arbor's roots in this delve millennia ago.

New Character – Blade

“A member of the Stellaron Hunters, and a swordsman who abandoned his blade.

Pledges loyalty to Destiny's Slave, and possesses a terrifying self-healing ability.”

Blade is a 5-star Wind character in Honkai: Star Rail, following the Path of Destruction. Blade's kit allows him to deal damage and sustain himself in battle. Lots of footage of Blade solo-ing different kinds of content has been circulating in the community thanks to his self-sufficiency in battle.

Read more about Blade here.

New Character – Kafka

“On the Interastral Peace Corporation's wanted list, Kafka's only has two things — her name, and a single sentence: “Likes collecting coats.”

Little is known about this Stellaron Hunter, other than that she is one of Destiny's Slave Elio's most trusted members.

In order to achieve Elio's envisioned future, Kafka gets to work.”

We also get to play as Kafka in the tutorial part of the game at the very start. She leaves a strong impression, both as a character in the story and as a playable unit, and there is no lack of Kafka wanters.

She is a 5-star Lightning character following the Path of Nihility. Read more about Kafka here.

New Character – Luka

“The boxing champion in Belobog's Underworld, and one of Wildfire's most capable fighters.

The consecutive champion of the Fight Club inspires the dreams of children in the Underworld with his enthusiasm.”

He is a 4-star Physical character following the Path of Nihility. Despite his Nihility alignment, he has a lot of DMG output on top of the Bleed that comes from his abilities. Read more about Luka here.

New Light Cone – The Unreachable Side (5-star Destruction)

Unfulfilled Yearning

Increases the wearer's CRIT rate by 18/21/24/27/30% and increases their Max HP by 18/21/24/27/30%. When the wearer is attacked or consumes their own HP, their DMG increases by 24/28/32/36/40%. This effect is removed after the wearer uses an attack.

New Light Cone – Patience Is All You Need (5-star Nihility)

Spider Web

Increases DMG dealt by the wearer by 24%. After every attack launched by wearer, their SPD increases by 4.8%, stacking up to 3 times.

If the wearer hits an enemy target that is not afflicted by Erode, there is a 100% base chance to inflict Erode to the target. Enemies afflicted with Erode are also considered to be Shocked and will receive Lightning DoT at the start of each turn equal to 60% of the wearer's ATK, lasting for 1 turn(s).

New Stories

Trailblaze Mission – Xianzhou Luofu — Topclouded Towerthrust

“There is someone else who brought the Stellaron into Xianzhou and activated it. There are troubles both from outside and from within.”

At this moment, the withered and dead sacred tree is growing again, and the Stellaron Hunters' reason for drawing you to Xianzhou gradually emerges…

Availability: Permanently available after the Version 1.2 update

Unlock Requirements: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — Sinners Misled, Credence Falsified.”

Companion Missions

For I Have Touched the Sky To know more about Yukong's past, you would have to go to the Palace of Astrum sooner or later. Look around with Qingni. The past she will witness here may change her life. Availability: Permanently available after the Version 1.2 update Unlock Requirements: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant” and read specific Messages at Stargazer Navalia.

Letter from a Strange Woman Availability: Permanently available after 2023/08/09 12:00:00(server time). Unlock Requirements: Complete the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant” and read specific Messages.



New Relic Sets

Longevous Disciple

2-Pc: Increases Max HP by 12%.

4-Pc: When the wearer is hit or has their HP consumed by an ally, their CRIT Rate increases by 8% for 2 turn(s) and up to 2 stacks.

Messenger Traversing Hackerspace

2-Pc: Increases SPD by 6%.

4-Pc: When the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally, SPD for all allies increases by 12% for 1 turn(s). This effect cannot be stacked.

Rutilant Arena

2-Pc: Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 8%. When the wearer's current CRIT Rate reaches 70% or higher, the wearer's Basic ATK and Skill DMG increase by 20%.

Broken Keel

2-Pc: Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 10%. When the wearer's Effect RES is at 30% or higher, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 10%.

New Enemies

Malefic Ape

An ape as tall as mountainous boulders with terrifying might. When the Ambrosial Arbor still stood, the Xianzhou people bred many fantastic creatures with their esoteric techniques. Malefic Apes were one of the war beasts that walked alongside the army.

The Ascended

The form that the Disciples of Sanctus Medicus crave. A true shape that cast off the burdens of humanity and has been reforged using the way of immortality.

Cloud Knight Lieutenant Yanqing

General Jing Yuan’s retainer. A gifted swordsman who hasn’t even come of age.

New Echo of War – Phantylia, the Undying

Phantylia, the Undying is the newest Echo of War and will be unlocked upon completing the newest set of Trailblaze Missions.

Simulated Universe: World 7

Challenge Simulated Universe: World 7 and use Trailblaze Power or Immersifier to get new Planar Ornaments from Immersion Rewards.

Complete the “Xianzhou Luofu — Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns” Trailblaze Mission and clear Simulated Universe: World 6 to unlock Simulated Universe: World 7.

System Changes

Added the “Eye Comfort Mode” that can be accessed from “Phone > Settings” to adjust the settings.

Added Message and Chat Boxes where Trailblazers can change Chat Box styles in Messages and Friend Chat. Trailblazers can complete the Underground Treasure Hunt event in the current version to obtain the Chat Box “Where's the Rabbit?”

Added “Account Settings” quick access. Please open the Phone icon (or hit Esc on the PC client) to view.

Added the function where excess Trailblaze EXP are converted into credit after the Trailblazer hits the current level cap.

Added a Destroy Material function.

Added display options for the Trailblazer's birthday in the Trailblazer Profile. Trailblazers can choose whether to display their birthday to others.

Added hints regarding stage clear conditions and additional combat objectives during battle.

Added description for the material Lost Crystal.

Added a Light Cone rarity display in the Nameless Honor's Treasure of the Starry Seas interface.

Other Changes

Added animations on the enemies' HP bar UI after they have had Weaknesses added to them.

Some photos have been added to the photo wall on March 7th's room. Trailblazers can check it out after completing the corresponding Trailblaze Missions.

Added new records that can be played by the Phonograph.

Added new obtainable readable items.

Added push notification to mobile devices when Trailblaze Power is fully restored or when all Assignments have been completed.

Added a pop-up sound effect when a friend recommendation pop-up appears after using a support character that is not on your Friends List.

Added sound effects for footsteps on certain terrains.

Added sound effects for enemies falling from midair during combat.

Bug Fixes and Optimizations

The complete list of bug fixes and other adjustments can be found here.