The event for Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1‘s first phase, Tales of the Fantastic, is here, so take a look at our guide on how to beat Scene 4 of the event.

Tales of the Fantastic Scene 4 Guide

“The crisis on the Luofu has subsided, and stories of the feats of the Nameless can be heard on every street corner of the Luofu. The storyteller, Mr. Xiyan of Starskiff Haven, seems to be interested in your adventure and wants to retell it in story form…”

Tales of the Fantastic Requirements

Players who want to participate in the event must first finish the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant”. The event started on July 21, 2023, and will end on the morning of August 7, 2023. Players who still haven't started or finished the event have a day to wrap things up.

Honkai Star Rail Event Rules:

The enemies in this event will always be two levels lower than your current level cap. Additionally, the event will also allow players to use Trial Units that are at the player's current level cap. A total of six stages are available, with new ones being added depending on the player's progress in the event's story quests.

The goal of each stage, or Scene, is to gather as many points as possible by defeating as many enemies as possible within a certain turn limit. Unlike in the Forgotten Hall, where turns don't pass if you defeat a whole wave before the turn ends, the player's turn will keep going as normal.

Each stage has four reward tiers, each with its own rewards:

10,000 points 30 Stellar Jades 4 Lost Crystals 2 Lifeless Blades

30,000 points 30 Stellar Jades 4 Traveler's Guide 2 Lifeless Blades

50,000 points 15 Relic Remains 2 Lost Crystals 20,000 Credits

60,000 points 5 Relic Remains 20,000 Credits



As mentioned above, each of these stages will allow the player to equip buffs on their Plot Armors. Each stage has different buffs available, so we will be providing a guide on which buffs to get for each stage of Tales of the Fantastic. Each Scene also has a specific stage effect, which should aid the player in defeating as many enemies as possible.

Scene:

Trial Character: Himeko, Herta

Stage Effect: After defeating an enemy target, DMG dealt increases by 25% for 1 turn. This effect can be stacked 2 times. After defeating a Trotter, immediately recovers 4 Skill Point(s). Additionally, all points received by all allies increase by 100% for 1 turn.

Turn limit: Six turns

Enemies:

Silvermane Lieutenant (Weakness: Physical, Ice, Quantum)

Sequence Trotter (Weakness: Physical, Quantum, Imaginary)

Silvermane Soldier (Weakness: Fire, Wind, Quantum)

Silvermane Gunner (Weakness: Physical, Fire, Ice)

Flamespawn (Weakness: Physical, Ice)

Frostspawn (Weakness: Fire, Wind)

Mask of No Thought (Weakness: Fire, Quantum)

Plot Armors

Slot 1 Star Shattering Blade of Truth (I) (RECOMMENDED) Increases allies' Skill DMG dealt by 100% Star-Shattering Blade of Truth (II) Increases allies' follow-up attack DMG dealt by 100%

Slot 2 Bona Aqua (Half-Sweetened with Coconut Jelly) (RECOMMENDED) After an ally uses their Ultimate, their next action is Advanced Forward by 20% Bona Aqua (Fully-Sweetened with Tapioca) Every time a Skill Point is consumed, heals all allies for 8% of their max HP

Slot 3 High Elder MK1000 All allies' Max HP increases by 150%. High Elder MK2000 All allies' ATK increases by 50%. High Elder MK3000 (RECOMMENDED) All allies' CRIT Rate increases by 25%. High Elder MK4000 All allies' DEF increases by 100%. High Elder MK5000 All allies' Effect Hit Rate increases by 100%.

Slot 4 DoT Expert John Doe All points received from causing DoTs increase by 50%. Skill Expert John Doe All points received from using Skills increase by 50%. Follow-Up Attack Expert John Doe (RECOMMENDED) All points received from using follow-up attacks increase by 50%, Ultimate Expert John Doe All points received from using Ultimates increase by 50%.



Recommended Team Members

Himeko and Herta Much like Scene 1, Herta and Himeko will be your bread and butter in this Scene. The advantage players have in Scene 4 compared to Scene 1 is the additional High Elder and John Doe buffs. These further improve Himeko and Herta's ability to deal damage using their follow-up attacks. Bring the Trial ones if you don't have them, or bring your own if you've already invested materials into strengthening them.

Buffer A buffer like Bronya or Tingyun is important in this Scene as it will increase the damage output of Himeko and Herta. Bronya in particular is good because of her Combat Redeployment skill, allowing either Himeko or Herta to deal more damage with their skills.

Healer Although a second buffer was possible in Scene 1, it's less so in Scene 4 thanks to the Silvermane Lieutenant. Players will need a healer as the Lieutenant can potentially deal fatal damage.



Much like Scene 1, the player should focus on activating the follow-up attacks of Himeko and Herta. Players should, however, take care of the Silvermane Lieutenant, as it could potentially take out team members if left unattended.

Again, this event will end on August 7, 2023. Make sure to finish the event before then.

