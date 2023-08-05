The event for Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1‘s first phase, Tales of the Fantastic, is here, so take a look at our guide on how to beat Scene 1 of the event.

Tales of the Fantastic Scene 1 Guide

“The crisis on the Luofu has subsided, and stories of the feats of the Nameless can be heard on every street corner of the Luofu. The storyteller, Mr. Xiyan of Starskiff Haven, seems to be interested in your adventure and wants to retell it in story form…”

Tales of the Fantastic Requirements

Players who want to participate in the event must first finish the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant”. The event started on July 21, 2023, and will end on the morning of August 7, 2023. Players who still haven't started or finished the event have a day to wrap things up.

Honkai Star Rail Event Rules:

The enemies in this event will always be two levels lower than your current level cap. Additionally, the event will also allow players to use Trial Units that are at the player's current level cap. A total of six stages are available, with new ones being added depending on the player's progress in the event's story quests.

The goal of each stage, or Scene, is to gather as many points as possible by defeating as many enemies as possible within a certain turn limit. Unlike in the Forgotten Hall, where turns don't pass if you defeat a whole wave before the turn ends, the player's turn will keep going as normal.

Each stage has four reward tiers, each with its own rewards:

10,000 points 30 Stellar Jades 4 Lost Crystals 2 Lifeless Blades

25,000 points 30 Stellar Jades 4 Traveler's Guide 2 Lifeless Blades

40,000 points 15 Relic Remains 2 Lost Crystals 20,000 Credits

50,000 points 5 Relic Remains 20,000 Credits



As mentioned above, each of these stages will allow the player to equip buffs on their Plot Armors. Each stage has different buffs available, so we will be providing a guide on which buffs to get for each stage of Tales of the Fantastic. Each Scene also has a specific stage effect, which should aid the player in defeating as many enemies as possible.

Scene 1: The Chase Is On

Trial Character: Himeko, Herta

Stage Effect: After defeating an enemy target, DMG dealt increases by 25% for 1 turn. This effect can be stacked 2 times. After defeating a Trotter, immediately recovers 4 Skill Point(s). Additionally, all points received by all allies increase by 100% for 1 turn.

Enemies:

Sequence Trotter (Weakness: Physical, Quantum, Imaginary)

Silvermane Soldier (Weakness: Fire, Wind, Quantum)

Silvermane Gunner (Weakness: Physical, Fire, Ice)

Flamespawn (Weakness: Physical, Ice)

Frostspawn (Weakness: Fire, Wind)

Mask of No Thought (Weakness: Fire, Quantum)

Turn Limit: Four Turns

Plot Armors

Slot 1 Star Shattering Blade of Truth (I) Increases allies' Skill DMG dealt by 100% Star-Shattering Blade of Truth (II) (RECOMMENDED) Increases allies' follow-up attack DMG dealt by 100%

Slot 2 Bona Aqua (Half-Sweetened with Coconut Jelly) (RECOMMENDED) After an ally uses their Ultimate, their next action is Advanced Forward by 20% Bona Aqua (Fully-Sweetened with Tapioca) Every time a Skill Point is consumed, heals all allies for 8% of their max HP



Recommended Team Members

Himeko and Herta The two trial characters the game is providing the player are important, as that is going to be your main way of clearing out waves. The player will notice that most of the enemies in this Scene are weak to Fire and/or Ice. As such, it would be easy to trigger Himeko's Follow-up attack requirement. This, in turn, makes it easier for Herta to follow-up as well. In fact, it is quite possible for her to continuously trigger her follow-up attack, making her spin up to four times in a row.

Two Buffers Healing is not really important in this stage, as players can easily take down enemies before they can attack. Bringing buffers such as Bronya, Tingyun, or Yukong helps in increasing the team's overall damage output. Bronyan, in particular, is good, as her Combat Redeployment skill allows Himeko or Herta to attack multiple times per turn. This maximizes each turn's damage output.



This is a follow-up-centric team, with Himeko and Herta's follow-up attacks as the primary source of damage. Use Himeko to cause multiple Weakness Breaks, and have Herta follow up and finish off enemies below 50% health. Constantly buff Himeko in particular, and use Combat redeployment on her when possible. Time your Ultimate Skill usage to when there are multiple enemies to maximize the damage. Whenever the Sequence Trotter pops up, make sure to defeat it, as it increases the amount of points players can get when defeating enemies.

That's all for our guide for Scene 1 of the Honkai Star Rail event Tales of the Fantastic. Here are the links for all of the other Scenes in the event:

Again, this event will end on August 7, 2023. Make sure to finish the event before then.

