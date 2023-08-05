The event for Honkai Star Rail Version 1.1‘s first phase, Tales of the Fantastic, is here, so take a look at our guide on how to beat Scene 2 of the event.

Tales of the Fantastic Scene 2 Guide

“The crisis on the Luofu has subsided, and stories of the feats of the Nameless can be heard on every street corner of the Luofu. The storyteller, Mr. Xiyan of Starskiff Haven, seems to be interested in your adventure and wants to retell it in story form…”

Tales of the Fantastic Requirements

Players who want to participate in the event must first finish the Trailblaze Mission “Xianzhou Luofu — A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant”. The event started on July 21, 2023, and will end on the morning of August 7, 2023. Players who still haven't started or finished the event have a day to wrap things up.

Honkai Star Rail Event Rules:

The enemies in this event will always be two levels lower than your current level cap. Additionally, the event will also allow players to use Trial Units that are at the player's current level cap. A total of six stages are available, with new ones being added depending on the player's progress in the event's story quests.

The goal of each stage, or Scene, is to gather as many points as possible by defeating as many enemies as possible within a certain turn limit. Unlike in the Forgotten Hall, where turns don't pass if you defeat a whole wave before the turn ends, the player's turn will keep going as normal.

Each stage has four reward tiers, each with its own rewards:

10,000 points 30 Stellar Jades 4 Lost Crystals 2 Lifeless Blades

25,000 points 30 Stellar Jades 4 Traveler's Guide 2 Lifeless Blades

40,000 points 15 Relic Remains 2 Lost Crystals 20,000 Credits

50,000 points 5 Relic Remains 20,000 Credits



As mentioned above, each of these stages will allow the player to equip buffs on their Plot Armors. Each stage has different buffs available, so we will be providing a guide on which buffs to get for each stage of Tales of the Fantastic. Each Scene also has a specific stage effect, which should aid the player in defeating as many enemies as possible.

Scene:

Trial Character: Blade, Luocha

Stage Effect: If a character's HP changes during their own turn, DMG dealt by this character is increased by 120% for 1 turn. After defeating a Trotter, all allies regenerate 100% of their respective max Energy. Additionally, all points received by all allies increase by 100% for 1 turn.

Turn Limit: Four Turns

Enemies:

Sequence Trotter (Weakness: Physical, Quantum, Imaginary)

Cloud Knights Patroller (Weakness: Fire, Wind, Imaginary)

Entrance Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish (Weakness: Physical, Lightning, Imaginary)

Entrance Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion (Weakness: Physical, Wind, Imaginary)

Entrance Ingenium: Golden Cloud Toad (Weakness: Lightning, Wind, Quantum)

Plot Armors

Slot 1 Life-Death Polypore (I) (RECOMMENDED) If an ally's HP is reduced during their own turn, regenerates Energy equal to 55% of their respective Max Energy. Life-Death Polypore (II) DMG dealt by allies is increased by 50%. However, at the end of the turn, 10% of their current HP will be consumed.

Slot 2 Elixir of Dragon Oil (I) At the end of every turn, restore HP equal to 15% of the Max HP. Elixir of Dragon Oil (II) (RECOMMENDED) When an ally receives healing, increases their CRIT DMG by 100% for 1 turn(s). Elixir of Dragon Oil (III) For every 1% HP an ally had lost, increases their DMG by 0.6%.

Slot 3 High Elder MK1000 All allies' Max HP increases by 150%. High Elder MK2000 All allies' ATK increases by 50%. High Elder MK3000 (RECOMMENDED) All allies' CRIT Rate increases by 25%.



Recommended Team Members

Blade Blade can easily take advantage of the Scene's stage effect, as using his skill lowers his HP, triggering the DMG increase. Not only that but using his Skill empowers his Basic ATK, which also lowers his HP with each attack. This means that Blade will constantly have a 100% uptime on the stage effect.

Luocha Much like Blade, Luocha can easily trigger the stage effect for any character in the team thanks to his passive reactive heal. Not only that, but his Field Effect can also trigger the effect, all while keeping the team alive. This is especially important as Blade does need consistent healing to keep him alive thanks to him constantly losing HP.

Buffer A buffer like Bronya or Tingyun can help in buffing Blade's skills, as he will be the one doing the bulk of the attacking in the team. Bronya is especially good as it enables Blade to attack multiple times in a row per turn.

Flex Players can bring either a second buffer to further increase Blade's attack or a follow-up attacker like Herta or Himeko. Granted, only one of the enemies is weak to Fire, and none of them are weak to Ice. However, the increased damage output from follow-up attacks is helpful. Arlan may also be helpful, as he can take advantage of the stage effect.



The game plan in this scene is to use Blade's HP-reducing attacks over and over again to have a 100% uptime on the DMG dealt increase. Luocha will be able to keep Blade alive, so just constantly attack using him. Additionally, focus on Sequence Trotters when they appear, as it allows the player to use all their Ultimates immediately. Just make sure to time the Ultimates to take down multiple enemies at a time.

That's all for our guide for Scene 2 of the Honkai Star Rail event Tales of the Fantastic. Here are the links for all of the other Scenes in the event:

Again, this event will end on August 7, 2023. Make sure to finish the event before then.

