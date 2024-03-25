The Charlotte Hornets are on the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Hornets are 17-53 this season, and they have lost their last four games. This will be their first game of the season against the Cavaliers, though. On the year, the Hornets are led by Miles Bridges and his 21.3 points per game. Nobody on the team averages more than 3.5 assists per game, and Nick Richards grabs 8.4 rebounds per game. As a team, the Hornets score just 106.4 points per game. For this matchup, LaMelo Ball is questionable but could return.
The Cavaliers are coming off a tough game against the Miami Heat, so they could be a bit tired heading into this one. Cleveland does have to try and win without Donovan Mitchell as he deals with a broken nose, as well. On the season, Mitchell is scoring 27.4 points per game, which leads the team. Both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are averaging a double-double for the Cavaliers. Along with Mitchell, the Cavaliers could be without Mobley and Max Strus.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hornets-Cavaliers Odds
Charlotte Hornets: +12 (-108)
Moneyline: +520
Cleveland Cavaliers: -12 (-112)
Moneyline: -720
Over: 205 (-105)
Under: 205 (-115)
How to Watch Hornets vs. Cavaliers
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Ohio
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Charlotte will most likely be held to a very low score in this game. This means they have to play well on the defensive end if they want to cover this spread. The good news is the Cavaliers score just 113.1 points per game, which ranks in the bottom half of the NBA. The Hornets need to make sure the Cavaliers continue to struggle offensively if they want any chance to cover this spread.
As mentioned, the Cavaliers will not have Mitchell in this game. That is a big hit to their lineup. Cleveland scores 107.5 points per game without their star player, so they are much worse on the offensive side when he does not play. If the Hornets can keep the Cavaliers around that point total, they will cover.
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Cleveland may not score in this game, but they are definitely going to be solid defensively. On the season, the Cavaliers allow just 109.3 points per game, which is the fifth-best mark in the NBA. Cleveland should be able to keep the Hornets to a low total in this game, which will help them win this game by a large margin.
The Hornets are second-lowest scoring team in the NBA. They score 106.4 points per game, which is not impressive at all. The Cavaliers do not have Mitchell, so they need to keep playing good defense. Cleveland is 31-8 when they allow less than 110 points this season. They should have no problem holding the Hornets to under that point total in this one, which will help them win this game and cover the spread.
Final Hornets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick
The only way the Hornets cover this spread is if they can play good defense. However, Mitchell is out, so the Cavaliers could struggle offensively. Even with that, I am going to take the Cavaliers to cover the spread.
Final Hornets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -12 (-112)