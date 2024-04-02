The Charlotte Hornets lost their third straight game to the Boston Celtics, 118-104. Things just didn't shake out their way, but they did give the best team in the league a run for their money in the first half. The Hornets were down 59-53 and still seemed like they keep the game close, but the Celtics turned on the jets in third quarter to keep them at bay. Sure enough, it's something that Grant Williams knows all about.
Williams spent his first four seasons in Boston and played the role of a glue guy with them for years. With that said, he has a good perspective on the difference between Boston and Charlotte.
“It's one of those where you’re in certain situations and systems when I was in Boston and Dallas. You’re playing a certain role, and in Charlotte I feel like I have a more expanded role than when I was there. It allows you to kind of see how you stack up against those guys,” Williams said on the different of playing with the Celtics and Hornets.
“I was happy to be able to compete and I think I played well enough. I just wanted to go out there and really be physical and do the things I normally do. It was a good game, and it was great competing against those guys. I would love to play them every single night because if you play against the best of the best, it makes your team tougher. I'm excited that these guys got the opportunity to play against them because guys are getting the opportunity to see what it’s like. I think that’s needed for this team as we move forward through the next couple seasons.”
Williams might have had his best game as a Hornet after finishing with 23 points against his former squad. He probably remembers the schemes and how they operate over there in Boston, so that could aid to his success in that matchup.
How matchups like this improve the Hornets
Even in a loss, there is always lessons. The Celtics do have the best record in the league for a reason. Even without Jaylen Brown in the lineup, there are plenty of weapons on the floor to get it done. The versatility of that squad on both sides of the ball makes them tough to stop.
Grant Williams did have a point, though, that the young guys need to see these kind of matchups. Guys like Brandon Miller and the rest of the young players get to see how a great organization is ran on the floor. What superstar players and well oiled machines of teams operate.
The Hornets continue their home stand with the Portland Trail Blazers on April 3rd. Their last three games were against playoff teams. Playing Portland seems like a good opportunity to get back in the win column.