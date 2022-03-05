Isaiah Thomas is officially back in the NBA again. The former two-time All-Star was given another opportunity by the Charlotte Hornets after they decided to sign Thomas to a 10-day contract earlier in the week.

Thomas made his Hornets debut on Wednesday and while he didn’t exactly come out with a mind-blowing performance for his new team, most folks were just happy to see IT back on the court again. Unsurprisingly, Thomas has received a lot of love for his most recent comeback. As it turns out, however, not all the love has been reciprocated.

IT went full savage on a social media personality who goes by the moniker Cuffs The Legend. The man is a basketball trainer based out of North Carolina who incidentally happens to be good friends with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, as well as Rich Paul (LeBron’s agent and the CEO of Kutch Sports) and Maverick Cater (LeBron’s business partner). Apparently, Thomas did not appreciate Cuffs’ high praise and decided to call him out directly.

Here’s IT’s ruthless response to Cuffs, who has now decided to take down his initial tweet:

Stop with the fake love killa. We don’t get down like that at all — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 4, 2022

Unsurprisingly, the folks over on the mean streets of Twitter kept receipts. Here’s a screenshot of Cuffs’ original message (h/t Drew on Twitter):

“One of the hardest WORKERS in NBA history. Loves the game and never gave up. Great example for all young hoopers! Nothing but respect,” read the now-deleted tweet.

Cuffs’ message is actually quite endearing. He was praising Thomas’ relentlessness and his elite work ethic. As it turns out, though, IT was having absolutely none of it.

It is unclear as to why Thomas and Cuffs have beef. However, it’s possible that this has something to do with their connection to LeBron James. IT has been teammates with LeBron in the past, and most recently, he had a brief stint with the Lakers earlier in the season. That didn’t exactly work out for him and he was eventually cut by LA.

Right now, though, Thomas has a fresh start in Charlotte. He’s off to a good start and he’s hoping to make a bigger impact on the team. The end goal here is to secure an extension for the remainder of the season. Good luck, IT!