Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.

Per the @hornets broadcast, Mason Plumlee has officially had the greatest shooting percentage 20-game stretch in NBA HISTORY dating back to the 76-77 season. He is shooting 77% from the field in this stretch. pic.twitter.com/fuZJ5xWgFL — Unbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) January 27, 2023

Mason Plumlee has always been an efficient big man. He’s not the type of player who is going to have plays run for him, but he’s active around the basket and has taken high percentage shots. The lowest field goal percentage he’s ever had was during the 2015-16 season when he was with the Portland Trail Blazers and shot 51.6 percent. This season, he is shooting a career-high 67.4 percent and averaging a career-high 12.2 points per game. He’s also averaging 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. His 7.0 field goal attempts are the second most he’s attempted in his career. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, Michael Jordan will have a big decision to make.