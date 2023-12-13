The Charlotte Hornets visit the Miami Heat in this edition of our NBA odds series.

It's the second half of a home-and-home as the Charlotte Hornets travel to Miami to take on the Heat. Miami took the first game on the road against Charlotte on Monday, squeezing a 116-114 win. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Heat prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Hornets are 7-14, sitting 13th in the Eastern Conference. The team struggled with LaMelo Ball in the lineup, but they have been even worse since he was out with an ankle injury. They are 2-4 since losing their leading scorer and assist man. Terry Rozier has taken the mantle as the Hornets' leader. He led the Hornets with 34 points on Monday night, including eight three-pointers. He is averaging 23.6 points and 7.7 assists, which are career-high marks. The Hornets are hoping that the play of Brandon Miller will continue. Their No.2 overall pick is starting to look like a success in a small sample size. He is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Miller is also showing elite shot-making ability, shooting 40.2% on three-pointers.

The shorthanded Heat are struggling to hold on to leads but are still sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 13-10 record. The Heat have lost four games this season in which they led by at least 16 points. A lot of this can be attributed to the fact that Tyler Herro has missed 15 straight games, and Bam Adebayo missed six of their last nine games. Jimmy Butler leads the Heat, averaging 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. They are 2-0 against Charlotte this season in close matchups.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Heat Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +8.5 (-114) ML (+290)

Miami Heat: -8.5 (-106) ML (-360)

Over: 223 (-108)

Under: 223 (-112)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Hornets were able to keep the game close on Monday night against the Heat. They were down by 12 after three quarters but pulled within two points in the fourth quarter. They were a Terry Rozier half-court shot away from stealing the game at the buzzer. The Heat have been struggling to hold onto leads so far this season. Through 23 games, the Heat have blown four 15-point leads.

Despite being near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the Hornets are an average offensive team. They are 17th in the league with 113.4 points per game and 12th in assists. The issue for the Hornets has been their play on the glass and at the defensive end of the floor. They were also without Nick Smith Jr. and Mark Williams for Monday's game. Both are listed as questionable on the injury report, so their return to the lineup could be the difference between a win and a loss for the Hornets.

If the Hornets can perform better at the defensive end, their offense is ranked better than the Heat. The Heat have the 21st-best offense in the league, averaging 112.6 points per game.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Hornets kept the game close against the Heat on Monday night. However, the good news for the Heat is that the Hornets couldn't have performed better offensively. They shot 47.6% from the field, including 17 of 41 from three-point range. If you believe the Hornets can't replicate that performance on the road, the Heat should have a good chance of covering the spread. The Heat can shut down the Hornets' offense better than they did on Monday night. The Heat are ninth in the league in scoring defense, allowing 111.7 points per game. This is why the Hornets' offensive outburst on Monday night is even more surprising and could be an anomaly.

Final Hornets-Heat Prediction & Pick

Neither team holds an edge in the injury department, as both are missing pieces of their rotation. The Heat will be without Tyler Herro, but Bam Adebayo could make a return. The Hornets could also get a boost from the return of Williams and Smith Jr. The Hornets haven't been good without LaMelo Ball, and they have had some road woes, boasting just a 3-6 record. It took one of the best shooting performances of Terry Rozier's career to keep the game on Monday night close. The Hornets now need to go on the road and try to steal a win on a court that doesn't make it easy.

The spread may not make sense in this matchup, as the Heat and Hornets have already played two close games this year. It would make sense if the Heat were small favorites with injury issues and unpredictability of both teams. However, this spread wants you to take the Hornets on this line. The oddsmakers believe that the Heat will win this game by a wide margin, as the Hornets won't replicate Monday night's performance. The safe bet is to think the same and take the Heat to dominate the Hornets on home court.

Final Hornets-Heat Prediction & Pick: Heat -8.5 (-106)