The Charlotte Hornets are on the road to take on the Utah Jazz Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Hornets-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Jazz Odds

Charlotte Hornets: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Utah Jazz: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, KJZZ TV

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah is has a tendency to struggle on the offensive end of the court. The Jazz average 110.9 points per game, which is the 11th-lowest in the NBA. Utah shoots just 45.7 percent from the field, and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Jazz also lead the NBA in turnovers per game, which does not help them one bit. The Hornets are not usually a good defensive team, but there is a chance for them to shut down the Jazz Wednesday night. If Charlotte holds the Jazz to a lower score, you can expect them to cover the spread.

The good news for Charlotte is they have a great chance to actually do something offensively. The Hornets are a bad offensive team, but the Jazz are not good defensively. Utah allows teams to score 117.6 points per game, and shoot 47.6 percent from the floor. Along with that, the Jazz let teams make the fifth-most threes per game. LaMelo Ball loves to shoot, but he is the leading scorer in Charlotte, so it works out. Ball can easily put up a 30-point game and lead the Hornets to a win if the Jazz are not careful on defense.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Hornets are not good on offense. They average the second-fewest points per game, and they have the lowest field goal percentage in the NBA. Charlotte will make some threes, but they are in the bottom-five of three-point percentage. The Hornets also do not get to the free throw line often. They are a team that chucks shots and hopes for the best. With their low field goal percentage, and their lack of scoring, the Jazz have an opportunity to add a second win in a row.

In their last five games, the Hornets have won just one time. It was a win over the Phoenix Suns, but it is still just one win in their last five games. In fact, the Hornets have won just one time in their last 10 games. In those 10 games, Charlotte is averaging just 105.2 points per game. Utah is 5-4 when allowing less than 110 points this season. Do not be surprised if the Hornets score under 110 and the Jazz come away with the win because of it.

Final Hornets-Jazz Prediction & Pick

This has the making to be a low scoring game. However, the Jazz are dealing with injuries. Lauri Markannen, John Collins, and Collin Sexton are all inactive for the game. The Hornets will take advantage of this as all of their players are healthy and ready to go. I am expecting a big game from LaMelo Ball, and I am expecting a good game from the Hornets. I will take Charlotte to cover the spread on the road.

Final Hornets-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Hornets -5.5 (-110)