Two houses that were owned by Grambling State University’s founder Charles P. Adams are in jeopardy of being torn down, per a report by Kyndall Jones of local affiliate KNOE. Adam’s niece Margaret Hendricks-Sanders and her daughter Tessie Sanders are fighting to keep the houses intact.

The property has been owned by Adams and his family for five generations, dating back to even before Grambling’s founding in 1901. Recently, Hendricks-Sanders lost possession of the homes due to a dispute with the family will.

“No family is perfect,” said Sanders. “We got this way because it’s been tied up in a sort of recognition of who’s legitimate. That’s why we’re fighting to ensure that these two homes aren’t town down by an executor who has no connection to Grambling State University.”

Tessie Sanders accuses the executors of the property for not keeping up the appearance of the property.

The Sanders family has repeatedly tried to get the homes preserved as historical landmarks, but they can’t do it without full possession.

Brian Davis, the Executive Director of the Louisiana Trust of History Preservation, provided further insight into the situation.

“These houses were occupied by professor who were instructors who were at Grambling State University, and so one of the things I mentioned to her is that because of our legislative advocacy this pas session, we – the historic state historic tax credits are now eligible for income-producing properties that are listed on the National Register and I noticed that Grambling State University [has] a nation registered district but the tow of Grambling does not.”