Though he's had significant success with Tulane, a move to Houston would signal the biggest job of Willie Frtiz's career.

It hasn’t been a week since Houston football fired head coach Dana Holgorsen, but the candidates to be the next coach of the Cougars are shuffling by the minute. There is a trio of names that have come to the forefront of the conversation, but one of them is the new odds-on favorite to land the Houston job: Tulane's Willie Fritz.

According to BetOnline, Fritz is the most likely man for the job with +100 odds. Not far behind him is Kliff Kingsbury – the favorite when the odds were originally released earlier this week – and UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor. Both of them currently have +300 odds to be Houston football's new head coach.

Fritz, 63, is currently in his eighth season in charge of Tulane football. He's led an incredible turnaround for the Green Wave over the last two years. After posting only two winning seasons in his first six years with the program, including a 2-10 record in 2021, Tulane is 23-3 since the start of the 2022 season.

The Green Wave will try to defend their AAC title on Saturday against SMU, which could be the final game Frtiz coaches the program. Winning a second consecutive conference championship and clinching another New Year's Six bowl appearance would be quite the way to go out. Tulane upset USC in last season's Cotton Bowl.

Though he's had significant success with Tulane, a move to Houston would signal the biggest job of Willie Frtiz's career. The Cougars did not fare well in their first season in the Big 12, but a change in the coaching staff could lead to a resurgence as the conference sees some major changes next season.