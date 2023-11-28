Kliff Kingsbury is the favorite in the latest odds to be the next head coach for the Houston football program.

The Houston Cougars football program joined the search for a new head coach after they parted ways with Dana Holgorsen. Now, a lot of names have floated around about who will be the next head coach. The latest odds have Kliff Kingsbury, the current USC Trojans offensive assistant, as the favorite, per BetOnline.

Kliff Kingsbury, USC: +200

Jeff Traylor, UTSA: +300

Gary Patterson: +500

Willie Fritz, Tulane: +500

Jeff Banks, Texas special teams coach: +900

The Cougars have a wide search for a replacement for Holgorsen, and Kingsbury's name on top isn't all that surprising. He made his mark at Texas Tech as the head coach for Patrick Mahomes, then went to the Arizona Cardinals before being fired after a rough NFL tenure.

Kliff Kingsbury was then hired by USC and was expected to be a popular name in the coaching market again, whether it was NFL or college, and now Houston is the favorite.

Jeff Traylor has done a terrific job at UTSA, but making the move to a Big 12 program such as Houston has to be appealing. Tulane head coach Willie Fritz opened up about other job openings, and moving to a bigger job has to be a thought for him as well.

Gary Patterson was at TCU before and brings a lot of experience to the fold, and he has familiarity with recruiting in Texas. Nonetheless, the Houston football head coaching search is one to watch, and it could be a perfect bounce-back situation for Kliff Kingsbury if that's the direction they decide to go.