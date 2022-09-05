The 2022 NFL season is about to open! There will be a lot of enthusiasm when fans are allowed back into the arenas and our beloved teams try to pile dubs on the board. The NFL environment has changed dramatically, and the Houston Texans are surely one team to keep an eye on. For now, here are some bold Houston Texans 2022 predictions for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

The Houston Texans have had a difficult past few seasons, winning only four games in each of the past two. This comes only a couple of seasons after they selected Deshaun Watson as their franchise quarterback. Then drama ensued, culminating in Watson’s trade to the Cleveland Browns. This puts them right back in the midst of a rebuild as they try to regain their footing in the AFC South.

The Texans are hoping that a new seasoned coach, 64-year-old Lovie Smith, and a group of youthful players could hasten the team’s comeback. The Texans were able to recruit more youthful talent in this year’s draft after trading away so many selections in prior years. Third-round pick Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU, for example, is a potential star at cornerback. Additionally, 15th-round pick Kenyon Green of Texas A&M will reinforce a line entrusted with protecting QB Davis Mills.

Speaking of Mills, he showed enough promise in 11 games as a rookie to win a second tryout as the long-term starter in Houston.

Having said that, here are four bold predictions for the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL season.

4. Derek Stingley Jr. is a tackle machine

The former LSU Tiger, 2022 third overall pick, former freshman All-American, and blue-chip prospect displayed his abilities during the NFL preseason. He even started against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in a 24-20 triumph at SoFi Stadium a few weeks ago.

Stingley certainly looked as good as advertised in that game against the Rams, and he should be among the Texans’ defensive stalwarts in 2022.

Because of a past Lisfranc foot ailment, however, the Texans have not been rushing his training regimen. Still, Stingley demonstrated what he has previously shown in practice — his foot is in good shape. He is ready for his rookie NFL season.

Recall that he is a former five-star prospect. He was a two-time All-SEC pick who concluded his college career with 73 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

3. Brandin Cooks breaks record

With 115 receptions each, DeAndre Hopkins and Andre Johnson are tied for the Texans’ franchise record. Brandin Cooks will change that this season. He is the Texans’ undisputed number one receiver, and he may even be the NFL’s most underappreciated receiver. Cooks and QB Davis Mills each participated in nine games last season, with Mills taking every snap and Cooks taking at least 79% of the targets.

Cooks averaged 6.5 catches per game on nine targets in those outings. Furthermore, Cooks averaged 7.3 catches per game in their final three games together. 6.5 catches per game equals 111 total receptions in a 17-game season, whereas 7.3 equals 124. If that math checks out, Cooks will be the franchise record holder at the end of the 2022 season.

The Texans as a team may struggle for the wins, but Cooks should still finish among the league’s finest wideouts.

Solid read from @Djbienaime on a #Titans division rival. I've always like Brandin Cooks' game dating back to his college days. He's a very underrated player. Houston Texans dynamic duo of Brandin Cooks and Davis Mills 'striving' for perfection https://t.co/CgpsuUV2bm — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 1, 2022

2. Davis Mills starts and will be okay

Before committing to Stanford in 2016, Davis Mills was a five-star prospect. He subsequently had knee difficulties during his freshman year, which lasted the rest of his collegiate career. He only appeared in 16 collegiate games before being picked 67th overall by the Texans. Despite that, Mills will now enter his second season as the undisputed starter.

He certainly possesses the ability to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Last year, he experienced his ups and downs like any other young athlete. He fared well in the final five games of the season, however, with a 9-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In addition, he averaged 251.3 throwing yards per game.

Mills definitely surpassed many expectations. Now, fans anticipate him to make a significant enough leap in 2022 to persuade the front office that they do not require another quarterback in the 2023 draft.

1. Texans finish at the bottom of the AFC South

With an over/under of 4.5 wins, the Texans are now the favorites to be the league’s worst team in 2022. They also have a demanding schedule, but they will surprise some people this year.

Keep in mind that Lovie Smith, their new head coach, is tremendously underestimated. Last season, Smith was the defensive coordinator, and he was able to coach a top-ten defense in takeaways.

Furthermore, the Texans retained and promoted Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator. Hamilton is a brilliant young attacking mind. Their offense will take the next step with a stronger offensive line and good offensive weapons. That can result in several upset victories during the season.

The Texans should win maybe six to eight games in 2022. That will be enough for Smith to keep his job. It should also give much-needed stability at the top for an organization that dismissed David Culley in January after one season in which he won just four games with a broken roster.

Having said that, six to eight wins won’t be enough to push the Texans out of the cellar in the AFC South.