Published December 1, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 4 min read

The Houston Texans Week 13 matchup with the Cleveland Browns normally would draw a ton of attention. After all, they have four wins between them. However, this game will likely receive almost as much attention as any other because of one figure; Deshaun Watson.

The embattled former Texans quarterback will be making his return to the NFL following his 12-game suspension amid the sexual assault allegations and investigations. The Texans sat Watson for the entirety of last season as more and more information came to light regarding his alleged indiscretions. They eventually made the shocking move by trading him to the Browns this past offseason. The Browns faced intense scrutiny, not just for trading for Watson, but for giving him the largest, fully guaranteed contract in the history of the NFL.

Regardless of how you or I may feel, the time is here for Watson to return. That will create a new set of challenges for the Texans defense. The last time we saw him on the field in the 2020-2021 season, he was among the best quarterbacks in the game.

So, let’s get to our Houston Texans Week 13 predictions for their game against the Cleveland Browns.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

4. Dameon Pierce runs wild vs. Browns

The Texans rookie running back, Dameon Pierce, is having a very good season. However, over the last two weeks, his production has fallen off a cliff. He has rushed for exactly eight yards in each of the last two games, losses to the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders.

In both games, the Texans fell behind early. That limited Pierce to 15 total carries in the two games. With so much juice coming into this game, I don’t think that is going to be the case here.

The Browns can get after the quarterback with Jadaveon Clowney and Myles Garrett. But the best way to slow them down is run right at them. I believe Houston is going to do just that, giving Pierce the ball early and often. The Browns have struggled this year stopping the run. They rank 23rd in the NFL, allowing 131.5 rush yards per game.

I look for Pierce to get back on track this week and go over 100 yards, finding the end zone for the fourth time this season.

3. Texans defense picks off two Deshaun Watson passes

The Texans have struggled at almost every facet of the game this season. But the one unit that has played at least competently has been their secondary. The Texans rank 17th in the league in passing yards allowed at 216.4 per game. That’s certainly nothing to write home about, but it’s almost not terrible.

Normally, a home game against the Browns is not a team’s Super Bowl. But that’s what this is for Houston. Their season is obviously over. They are 1-9-1 and have lost six straight games. But with Watson coming back to Houston, the place is going to be jumping. I am expecting to see an inspired effort from the Texans defense.

Let’s not forget, Watson has not thrown a pass in the NFL in almost two full years. It stands to reason that he is going to make a few mistakes, misread coverages, and therefore turn the ball over a couple times.

2. Houston’s run defense gets flattened

As bad as Houston’s offense has been, and it has been bad, their rush defense is somehow worse. That does not bode well with Nick Chubb coming to town. Chubb is third in the NFL with 1,039 yards rushing and second with 12 rushing touchdowns. It’s hard not to figure that he won’t have a field day Sunday.

The Browns are not going to want Watson dropping back and slinging the ball around the yard, at least not yet. The matchup favors the Browns offensive line and their ability to create running lanes against the porous Texans front seven. Both Chubb and Kareem Hunt are looking at big games ahead.

Cleveland is going to rush for over 150 yards Sunday, with Chubb doing the heavy lifting.

1. Texans nearly pull off the upset

If ever there was a time for karma in football, it would be this game. It’s been reported that some of Watson’s accusers are going to be in attendance. You can fully expect there to be a large contingent of people both outside and inside the stadium speaking out against the Browns quarterback.

The Houston Texans are not completely free of guilt with the whole ordeal though. Let’s not forget the 30 or so settlements they handled prior to the latest 24 cases when he was still a member of the Texans. On the other hand, they weren’t the organization that rewarded Watson to a record level, giving the NFL a black eye.

I think the Texans will have a lead in the second half and will be in the game throughout, but it’s hard to believe this offense can make enough plays to win.