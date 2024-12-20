The Houston Texans are having a solid 2024 NFL season. Houston is 9-5 heading into Week 16 and has the AFC South division locked down. The Texans have already clinched a spot in the AFC playoffs, which is the most important objective of the regular season for every NFL team. So why does this season feel like a disappointment?

Houston made a handful of aggressive moves this offseason that many thought would make them one of the AFC's best teams. The Texans are a good team, no doubt about that, but they have not ascended to another level like many hoped they would. Simply put, the Texans haven't lived up to their own expectations.

None of this means that the Texans are doomed. In fact, they have just as good a chance as any team to go on a deep playoff run. They have a chance to prove it in Week 16.

Houston takes on Kansas City in Week 16 in a game that should be a playoff dress rehearsal for the Texans. The Chiefs are still dangerous, but they are not the same team as in past years. Houston absolutely has a chance to win this game.

Do the Texans have what it takes to get a huge win against the boogeyman that is the Chiefs? Or will Houston fall to Kansas City once again during a crucial stretch of the regular season?

Below, we will discuss three Texans bold predictions head of their Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

CJ Stroud throws for more passing yards than Patrick Mahomes

This prediction does not require a ton of explanation.

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, but that does not mean CJ Stroud is outmatched in this game.

Stroud has proven that he is a legit franchise quarterback and he is learning more and more every week. I believe that Stroud plays very aggressively against the Chiefs because he knows it's the best way to get a win.

Even if the Texans do not win, Stroud will prove he can hang with Mahomes.

My prediction: simply put, Stroud will pass for more yards than Mahomes on Saturday. This may sound like a large challenge on paper, but it should not be too difficult for the Texans to manage. Mahomes has been more consistent than Stroud this season, but Stroud has higher highs. As long as the Texans can ball out on defense, this prediction has a great chance of happening.

Nico Collins has a monster game, has more receptions than any other player

In 2024, the Texans have gone as Nico Collins goes.

Collins has only played in nine games so far this season, but the Texans have looked dangerous in each and every one of them.

Collins has hauled in 53 receptions for 849 yards and six touchdowns in nine games played. His stats are not as gaudy as in 2023, in large part because he's played fewer games. However, he's maintained his 16+ yards per reception average.

The Texans have multiple ways to win a game, but the Chiefs aren't an ordinary team. Houston will need this to become a Nico Collins game if they want to actually win.

My prediction: Nico Collins will be CJ Stroud's favorite target against the Chiefs. Houston will design a number of shot plays for Collins, as well as some pressure beaters that are sure to come in handy.

Texans D only sacks Patrick Mahomes once, but forces crucial turnover

The most frustrating part of Patrick Mahomes' game is that he is an escape artist in the pocket.

He is not a freakish athlete in the same way that Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson are, but he is certainly dangerous in his own right. Mahomes is a master at extending plays and ensuring that defenders have to guard every single blade of grass. If they don't, Mahomes will make them pay.

The Texans defense against Patrick Mahomes may be the most important part of this game. I have confidence that Houston can contain Mahomes in the pocket as best they can. However, that may not be enough to get a win.

I see the Texans forcing at least one big play on defense that gives them a chance to steal this game.

My prediction: the Texans will only manage one sack of Patrick Mahomes on Saturday. That is about as good as can be expected. However, more importantly, Houston will force a crucial turnover from Mahomes. This will create an opportunity for the Texans to win the game. I'm not willing to call this game in my prediction, but the Texans definitely have a good chance if a few things break their way.