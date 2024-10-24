With a Houston Texans Week 8 game scheduled against the Indianapolis Colts, a lot of eyes will be on one of the youngest but most exciting teams in the NFL. Ahead of the Texans-Colts game, we’ll be making our Texans Week 6 predictions.

This is, without a doubt, a huge game for the Texans. They're still one of the best teams in the NFL at 5-2 and still in first place in the AFC South, but they're coming off a tough loss to the Green Bay Packers in which both the offense and defense looked like they needed some help.

Offensively, the Texans were only able to put up 197 total yards, with star quarterback C.J. Stroud being held to 10-of-21 passing for just 86 yards and no touchdowns.

The Texans were better on defense and special teams, forcing three turnovers by the Packers. Yet, they still allowed Jordan Love to throw for 220 yards and three touchdowns while also leading a game-winning field goal drive.

The Texans need to bounce back in Week 8. It's especially important with a game against the 4-3 Colts chomping on their heels in the AFC South standings.

With all that said, let's move forward with our Texans Week 8 predictions.

C.J. Stroud will have a bounce-back game in a big way

Stroud was shut down by the Packers, and you best believe the Colts are going to do everything they can to replicate Green Bay's success.

The thing is, though, that it's hard to force a good offense into back-to-back tough games. Head coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik will undoubtedly use the tape from the Packers game to coach up their offensive line.

Expect the Colts to bring pressure, but also expect the Texans to be much more able to handle it this time around.

That will help Stroud break out for a huge game in Week 8. He was severely hampered by the Packers because he barely had any time. Rashan Gary was making his life miserable on the edges. Stroud has proven to be able to do much with little, though, so even a ten-percent improvement upfront will pay dividends for him.

Anticipate him to have a huge game, with at least three touchdowns thrown. The Colts have given up 222.1 yards per game through the air this season, and Stroud will easily pass that up.

Let's not forget about his athleticism as well. That's something the Packers shut down, but the Colts have given up 159.9 yards per game on the ground, which is the second-worst mark in all of the NFL. It's an easy prediction to say that Stroud will run one in with his legs as well.

Stefon Diggs will find the end zone twice

Stefon Diggs has been relatively quiet this season with only three touchdowns to his name. Last week, he was held to five catches for just 23 yards with a measly average of 4.6 yards per catch.

The good news for the Texans? Diggs' big game this season came in Week 1 against this very Colts team. He caught six passes for just 33 yards last time against the Colts, but he did find the end zone twice.

Two of his three touchdowns came against the Colts, so he has a nose for the end zone against this defense.

Consider that Indy's defense can be porous at times, Diggs ought to be licking his chops ahead of a breakout game.

He'll get it in Week 8. Two of Stroud's three touchdown passes will go to Diggs.

The Texans will force three more turnovers

The Texans got something started against the Packers. They forced Love into two interceptions and got another turnover on special teams when the football careened off the leg of a Packers player during a punt.

The Texans have proven to be opportunistic this season with 10 takeaways so far, and they're going to get three more against the Colts.