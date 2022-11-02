Nico Collins injury makes Brandin Cooks’ absence dire for the Texans

Just when it looked like things couldn’t get worse for the Houston Texans, injury has been added to the insult of Brandin Cooks being away from the team in the form of second-year third-round pick Nico Collins, who has been listed as out ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Suffering a groin injury in Week 7 that has kept him off of the practice field ever since, some hoped that Collins would be back on the field in time for Week 8, but alas, it just wasn’t meant to be – Collins has officially been ruled out, and thus, his return will have to wait at least one week more.

While the absence of Collins isn’t too surprising, the potential subtraction of Cooks is, as, after failing to agree to a trade before Tuesday’s deadline, Cooks did not practice on Wednesday and is currently listed as Questionable for Thursday Night Football. Cooks took to social media to express his frustration with wasting the remainder of the season on a rebuilding team and now appears less than enthused with his future prospects.

Still, Lovie Smith wants to have Cooks on the field when he faces off against Philly in Week 9, as he detailed to reporters via Aaron Wilson of ESPN.

“I don’t live in the world of hypotheticals,” Smith said. “Brandin (Cooks) is a part of our football team. Believe it or not, we’re playing the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Will Smith have Cooks when Philly comes to town for Thursday Night Football? Only time will tell but needless to say; it will be interesting to see for both Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans fans.