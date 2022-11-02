Brandin Cooks’ latest move after post-trade deadline Texans rant

Brandin Cooks did not practice on Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson. It is unclear whether his absence from practice is in relation to not being traded by the Houston Texans ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Cooks previously posted a cryptic message to his Twitter account after no deal was made.

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career,” Cooks wrote on Twitter.

Brandin Cooks missed practice on Tuesday due to personal reasons as well. The 29-year old is a bright spot for a Texans team that has otherwise struggled mightily. But even Cook’s production has dwindled in 2022, which is a direct result of Houston’s shortcomings.

On the season, Brandin Cooks has reeled in 53 receptions for 354 receiving yards to go along with 1 touchdown. Cooks has tallied over 1,000 receiving yards with 6 receptions in each of the past two seasons in Houston. He’s emerged as a star over the years and many people around the NFL world expected him to be traded in 2022.

However, nothing came to fruition.

The 1-5-1 Texans will face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Houston’s odds of defeating the Eagles were already slim even when Cooks was expected to be in the lineup. But with Brandin Cooks now listed as questionable and Nico Collins dealing with an injury, the Texans will need a miracle to pull off the upset.

We will continue to provide updates on the Brandin Cooks situation as they are made available.