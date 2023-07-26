The Houston Texans are coming off a 3-13-1 season in 2022, but they have made some significant moves this offseason that could help them turn things around in 2023.

The most important move was the selection of quarterback C.J. Stroud as the second overall pick in the draft. Stroud is a Heisman Trophy winner and one of the most talented quarterbacks in college football history. He will be given the keys to the offense in Houston, and he has the potential to be a franchise quarterback.

The Texans also have some other key pieces on offense this season, including running back Dameon Pierce, wide receiver John Metchie, and tight end Dalton Schultz. Pierce is a versatile running back who can run between the tackles and catch passes out of the backfield. Metchie is a speedy wide receiver who can stretch the field. And Schultz is a reliable tight end who can catch passes over the middle.

The Texans' defense also made some improvements this offseason. They signed defensive end Chandler Jones and safety Justin Reid in free agency. Jones is a pass-rushing specialist who can get after the quarterback. And Reid is a ball-hawking safety who can make plays in the secondary. The Texans can certainly make a turnaround this upcoming season with their offseason acquisitions and with new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 6.5 wins: +110

Under 6.5 wins: -132

Why the Texans Can Win 6.5 Games

The Houston Texans are poised for a potential turnaround in the 2023 NFL season, with bookmakers setting their over/under win total at 6.5.

The Texans have been handed one of the easiest schedules in the league for the 2023 season. This could provide them with opportunities to secure victories against teams with lesser records, giving them a chance to surpass the 6.5-win mark. The Texans have undergone a significant coaching overhaul, bringing in a first-year head coach and offensive coordinator. This fresh leadership could inject new energy and strategies into the team, potentially leading to improved performance and more wins.

The Texans selected CJ Stroud as their quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. While he is a rookie, Stroud has shown promise during his college career and possesses the potential to make an immediate impact. If he can adapt quickly to the professional level and establish a strong connection with his teammates, he could be a key factor in the Texans' success this season.

The Texans' defense was a weak point in the 2022 season, but the team has made efforts to address this issue in the offseason. By bolstering their defensive unit through free agency and the draft, the Texans aim to improve their ability to stop opposing offenses and secure crucial victories.

While the Texans' odds of winning the Super Bowl remain long (+18600), there are reasons to believe that they can surpass the 6.5-win mark in the 2023 season. With a favorable schedule, a revamped coaching staff, the potential of a talented rookie quarterback, and improvements on the defensive side of the ball, the Texans have the ingredients for a successful campaign. However, it will ultimately depend on how well the team can come together, execute their game plans, and overcome any challenges that arise throughout the season.

Why the Texans Can Not Win 6.5 Games

The Texans have undergone significant coaching changes, including a first-year head coach and offensive coordinator. While fresh leadership can bring new ideas, it may take time for the coaching staff to establish their systems and for the players to adapt. This transition period could hinder the team's performance and limit their ability to secure wins.

The Texans' roster lacks proven talent and depth in key positions. While they have some promising young players, success in the NFL often requires a mix of experience and skill. The lack of established talent could make it challenging for the Texans to compete against more talented teams and secure victories.

The Texans drafted CJ Stroud as their quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. While Stroud has potential, he is a rookie and will likely face a steep learning curve as he adjusts to the speed and complexity of the NFL. It may take time for him to develop chemistry with his teammates and fully grasp the playbook, which could impact the team's ability to win games.

Final Houston Texans Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Houston Texans have a lot of potential for the 2023 NFL season, but it remains to be seen whether they will surpass the 6.5-win mark. While the Texans have potential for the 2023 season, there are several factors that could impact their ability to exceed 6.5 wins. Ultimately, it will depend on how well the team can come together, execute their game plans, and overcome any challenges that arise throughout the season. With this being CJ Stroud's first full NFL season there will be some growing pains early, especially with the speed of the NFL which could hinder the Texan's chances of hitting over this mark in the 2023 season.

Final Houston Texans Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 Wins (-132)