Doja Cat found herself almost caught in beef

Doja Cat, known for her outspoken nature and witty humor, recently shared a hilarious yet potentially risky anecdote involving an energy drink and a close call with starting a feud with another artist, Complex reports. In a conversation with Lyle, also known as the Therapy Gecko, Doja recounted the incident where she almost ignited beef due to a misinterpreted video fueled by a Celsius energy drink.

During the conversation, Doja revealed, “I almost got into a beef because of Celsius. I blame the Celsius. It’s not me.” She explained how she filmed herself singing a song in a comical voice impersonating another artist, intending it as a playful joke. However, the video was misinterpreted, leading people to believe she was intentionally stirring drama.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons to a previous Instagram clip where Doja jokingly mentioned getting “canceled” while imitating Cardi B's voice. However, it's worth noting that Doja has also done impressions of various other artists in the past, showcasing her comedic range.

Despite the potential misunderstanding, Doja Cat continues to diversify her career, with a deluxe version of her album “Scarlet” on the horizon. As she navigates the complexities of fame and humor, she's likely to approach similar situations with more refined perspectives in the future. Only time will tell if her playful antics will lead to further clashes or simply add to her colorful repertoire.

The incident serves as a reminder of the fine line between humor and offense in the digital age, where even innocent jokes can be misconstrued. Nonetheless, Doja's ability to laugh at herself and learn from such experiences showcases her resilience and growth as an artist in the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment.