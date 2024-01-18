"It’s always great to have both of your parents in your life and all of your brothers and sisters and everybody loves each other but like, sh-t isn’t like that sometimes."

Doja Cat‘s mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, has filed for a temporary restraining order against the rapper's 30-year-old brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, alleging physical and verbal abuse, per HipHopDX. In the legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Doja's mother claims that Doja herself has had her teeth knocked out by Raman and has been subjected to verbal assault, leaving her feeling “unsafe and traumatized.”

The filing also accuses Raman of stealing from Doja and damaging her belongings. According to Sawyer, her son has been violent towards her on several occasions over the past year and even threatened to kill her. The most recent violent incident reportedly occurred earlier this month.

Sawyer states that she has had temporary restraining orders against Raman since 2017, but they have since expired. The court has granted the temporary order, with the possibility of making it permanent in the future.

Notably, Doja Cat has not been granted the same protection, as she would need to file her own complaint against her brother. The rapper has not yet commented on the reports or the allegations made against her brother.

While not much is known about Doja's brother, she has acknowledged having siblings in the past. In a 2019 interview with The FADER, she mentioned, “It’s always great to have both of your parents in your life and all of your brothers and sisters and everybody loves each other but like, sh-t isn’t like that sometimes.”

Despite the family turmoil, Doja Cat has recently been named as a headliner for the 2024 edition of Coachella.