The Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) have already secured a spot in the AFC playoffs, clinching their ninth consecutive AFC West title weeks ago. With only one loss on the season, Kansas City continues to dominate. But their work isn’t done yet. The Chiefs still need to clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Kansas City is chasing history this season, aiming to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. Despite enduring a string of close games—11 one-score contests, including one that went to overtime—and dealing with significant injuries, particularly at wide receiver, the Chiefs have showcased resilience. Their experience and star power, led by Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and head coach Andy Reid, has been enough to keep them atop not just he AFC but the league.

However, the Chiefs’ lone blemish this season came at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, a team that could once again influence Kansas City's playoff fate in Week 17.

Bills could influence Chiefs’ fate in Week 17

The rivalry between the Chiefs and Bills has become one of the NFL’s most compelling storylines. Josh Allen and the Bills handed Mahomes and the Chiefs their only loss of the season during the regular season, continuing what has been a usual trend. However, Kansas City has had the upper hand when it's mattered the most, that being in the postseason. The Chiefs boast a 3-0 playoff record against Buffalo with Mahomes under center.

The Bills (12-3) had hoped their regular-season win over the Chiefs would send Kansas City into a tailspin, but the Chiefs responded by winning five straight. Now, Buffalo finds itself in a precarious position, needing an unlikely combination of events to wrest the No. 1 seed away from Kansas City.

Chiefs control their destiny in Week 17

The Chiefs have their best regular season in franchise history within reach, and they control their destiny heading into Week 17. In a Christmas Day showdown, Kansas City will travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5), one of the AFC's top teams, to play their third game in 11 days. A win over Pittsburgh secures the No. 1 seed for the Chiefs and guarantees homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Steelers, however, have plenty to play for themselves. Despite clinching a playoff berth, Pittsburgh still needs a win to solidify the AFC North title and hold off the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers have been formidable at home this season, boasting a 5-1 record at Acrisure Stadium. They’ll also be looking to rebound from back-to-back road losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.

Should the Chiefs falter in Pittsburgh, they can still clinch the top seed in the AFC, but they would need the Bills to lose at home to the New York Jets on Sunday, according to ESPN's playoff clinching scenarios. While this scenario keeps Kansas City in the running, it’s far from ideal. The Chiefs would prefer to handle business in Week 17 rather than rely on a Jets upset.

The Jets (4-11), led by Aaron Rodgers, have struggled this season but did manage a Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the possibility of a New York upset exists, Kansas City knows that taking care of their own game against Pittsburgh is the surest way to lock up the No. 1 seed.

Like the Chiefs have done all season, they will hope they can handle business all on their own.