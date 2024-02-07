butchering, as immoral as it sounds, makes for a great way to earn things like Legendary Schematics and more

Knowing how to Butcher Pals in Palworld helps players receive resources that you don't get when just catching or defeating them. Overall, butchering, as immoral as it sounds, makes for a great way to earn things like Legendary Schematics and more. Therefore, we created a guide on everything you need to know about Butchering Pals in Palworld.

How Do You Butcher Pals in Palworld?

🔥Available Now🔥#Palworldhttps://t.co/iovQXSkI3D 🧭Open world survival crafting game for up to 32 players

🔫Adventure with over 100 types of pals

💪Capture, train, battle or put your Pals to work We have spent 3 years making our dream game and we hope everyone enjoys! pic.twitter.com/dbhHeFzVqL — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 19, 2024

To Butcher Pals in Palworld, you need to:

Reach Level 12 & Craft a Meat Cleaver Requires Two Tech Points To Unlock Requires the following materials to craft: 5 Stone 5 Metal Ingots 20 Wood

Equip Meat Cleaver & Summon Pal you want to Butcher

Open Pal Command Menu (R3 on Xbox, 4 on PC)

Select the option to Butcher your Pal

Overall, the materials to create a Meat Cleaver in Palworld are easy to gather. Firstly, wood and Stone are among the first objects you gather in the game. However, to get Metal Ingots, you need to smelt copper ore in a furnace. Overall, that includes everything you need to craft a Meat Cleaver in Palworld.

After that, summon the Pal you wish to execute (for a good cause, of course). The command redial menu shows tons of different things you can do with your team, including the option to butcher them. Once selected, your Pal dies forever, and you earn tons of sweet resources. However, be careful about who you decide to Butcher. Make sure the name on the redial menu is the same name of the Pal you intend to sacrifice.

What Does Butchering Pals in Palworld Do?

Butchering Pals in Palworld allows the player to receive extra resources right away. Additionally, butchering also grants the player extra items sometimes not gained with just capturing or defeating your enemies. For example, capturing and butchering Alpha Pals sometimes rewards the player with useful Legendary Schematics. These items provide plenty of useful benefits in-game.

Overall, we only really recommend this process if you're in dire need of extra resources. However, the best ways to earn resources is to build your bases, manage farms, ranches, and other such features, and explore the world. Generally, earning resources in Palworld becomes easier as you get more immersed in the experience.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Butchering Pals in Palworld. Check out some of the latest Palworld content, which includes a new update, and an OP strategy to defeat bosses easily!

