Jim Harbaugh's sing-stealing saga with Michigan football reportedly won't impact NFL teams' interest in hiring him as a head coach.

Michigan football's sign-stealing saga continues as no conclusion is in sight. The NCAA is still conducting its investigation while Jim Harbaugh serves a suspension dished out by the Big Ten. With that in mind, rumors regarding Harbaugh and the NFL are heating up more than ever.

Some believe Jim Harbaugh's sign-stealing accusations would push NFL teams away from him. But reports indicate the league feels the exact opposite, per Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

“All the teams I've talked to say regardless of what we hear in that investigation, that's not going to affect the way we look at Jim Harbaugh if he wants to come back and coach in the NFL.”

As of now, Harbaugh is the head coach of the Michigan football program. They're on the verge of making the playoffs but their journey isn't done yet. They take on Ohio State on Saturday and the loser of that game could be bounced out of the postseason.

With the sign-stealing saga ongoing, it's not clear what the future holds for Jim Harbaugh. He could end up staying and coaching the Wolverines. But based on this latest update, it sounds like some NFL teams are going to pursue the veteran head coach.

There are plenty of rumors floating around right now in the league. The Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers are the two teams that could be searching for a head coach in the offseason. Especially considering the seats are getting extremely warm for both Ron Rivera and Brandon Staley.

Only time will tell where Jim Harbaugh ends up. So, be prepared for a roller coaster of an offseason for both college football and the NFL.