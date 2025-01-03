The 2024-25 New York Knicks are off to a great start. They are 24-10 and on a nine-game winning streak. They are five games ahead of their pace at the same point last season (19-15). And while New York was licking its wounds after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder last Summer, much of their current success has to do with their addition of Karl-Anthony Towns. So, as the Knicks travel to Oklahoma City for its first matchup with the Thunder this season, it's worth reviewing how much the Towns trade improved New York.

Knicks were initially expected to miss Isaiah Hartenstein

Hartenstein was undoubtedly a bright spot for the Knicks last season. He facilitated more than anyone thought he would, and far more than his assist totals would indicate (2.5 per game). His development of a mid-range floater became a major weapon. And, more than anything, his (offensive) rebounding was borderline lethal for opposing teams—for proof, see his Game 2 tip to Donte DiVincenzo in the Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers first-round matchup.

So, when it was announced that Hartenstein was signing a four-year deal with the Thunder, New York knew it had its work cut out for itself in replacing him. And while it took a month or so of negotiating and remaining patient, they did exactly that—and then some.

Karl-Anthony Towns has taken New York to another level

The Knicks added Towns late last offseason, just before the season kicked off. And Towns has not disappointed. If anything, he's outperformed expectations. He's presently dangerously close to averaging a career-high in points per game (24.9 through 24 games, just 0.2 points shy of his career-high). And he is averaging a career-high in rebounds (13.7 per game) and shooting a career-best 44% on three-pointers.

Specifically, Towns has been on a tear of late, posting three straight 30-point and 10-rebound games (with his most recent outing being a major effort, totaling 31 points and 21 rebounds).

But his fit is about way more than just stats. His personality perfectly blends with that of his teammates. They jokingly post messages teasing each other on social media. Their post-game interactions are heartwarming and humous. And he's clearly having a great time playing basketball, which brings out the best in him, and by extension, his teammates.

Towns could be the Knicks' missing link

But ultimately, winning matters more than anything in the NBA, and stars lead to winning. Look no further than the rosters of recent NBA champions. The Boston Celtics boasted two (or more) all-world players last year. In 2023, the Denver Nuggets had the best player on the planet (Nikola Jokic) and a very strong supporting cast. The star-studded Golden State Warriors won four of seven championships with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and co., including 2022. The Milwaukee Bucks had Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton in 2021. And so on.

Jalen Brunson is an All-NBA-caliber player. But maybe Becky Hammon's (and others') criticism of him not being a “1-A” superstar are valid in that he might not be able to put a team on his back—without help. And that's not necessarily a criticism because, in any season, there are only two or three players capable of that feat. But, the important part here is that Towns represents the help that Brunson needs.

So, from here on out, there's no “one more piece” or talk of “next season”. The Knicks have the requisite pieces to make a deep run now. And if they do, much of the credit will go to Towns. That doesn't mean Hartenstein isn't missed. But Towns is an upgrade, and that's inarguable.